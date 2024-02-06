Goose Announce New Member With Ted Tapes 2024 Release

Goose have released "Ted Tapes 2024" an album comprised of instrumental improvisations captured during the auditions for their brand new drummer Cotter Ellis and have announced their summer tour plans.

Ellis will make his live debut with the band at Solshine Festival over Memorial Day weekend (May 24 - 26) in Chillicothe, IL, which comes ahead of their summer tour that will launch with a two night stand at The Factory in St. Louis, MO on May 4th and 5th.

"I first saw Cotter play with his band Swimmer at Nectar's some years ago," says Rick Mitarotonda. "I was sitting solo at one of the bar tables right in front of the stage with the PA ripping. The set was awesome, they're all fantastic players and I was taken with the buoyant energy and how much fun they were having. Something had me glued to the drums though. His pocket and feel were gripping. He really told a story with his playing that night. It was an experience that always stuck with me.

"These Ted Tapes tracks are improvisational moments from the first few sessions with Cotter, recorded solely for the purpose of reference, not intended for any kind of release. The instruments and microphones were rigged up quickly, and the playing was raw and free from any expectations. The first track, "Leo," is the opening pick up jam from the first session, the first notes ever played together. There were some consistent threads we all felt in the room throughout these early sessions; ease of communication, freely flowing ideas, and a feeling of effortlessness moving through different zones. We experienced a patience that allowed all of our personalities to come out and energy to well up in new ways. It feels like a door just beginning to open. We couldn't be more stoked for what's to come."

"I've known Cotter for over 10 years," continues Peter Anspach. "Our two bands Great Blue and Swimmer were coming up in the scene at the same time and played countless shows together. At one particular gig, I told Cotter, 'Hey man, I would love to play in a band with you someday.' I couldn't be more excited for that day to have finally come. He has always been an inspirational musician for me. From his deep pocket and feel to his hilarious antics, I've always seen him as a stand-out person and look forward to having him as a bandmate. Getting to play and hang with him during this process has been enlightening. He has already brought so much energy and depth to the music, I can't wait to share it with our entire Goose family. Playing with him feels effortless and allows for deep relaxation in which to explore improvisationally. I am so proud of the recordings we have captured so far. They demonstrate so many different styles and really have inspired me over the last month as we have put the album together. I really hope everyone enjoys that journey as much as we did. We can't wait for the first shows back."

See the tour dates below and stream "Ted Tapes 2024" here.

MAY

24-26 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie †

JUNE

4 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

5 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

10 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

14 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music & Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

15 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

16 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

21 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

23 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

29 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

† Festival Appearance

