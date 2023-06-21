Goose Announce 10th Annual Goosemas

(BHM) Goose has announced plans for its 10th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 8 and 9 at Hampton, VA's famed Hampton Coliseum, marking the band's final shows of 2023.

"Goosemas started as a small holiday party with our friends in Connecticut 10 years ago, so it's wild to bring it to this epic coliseum," says Rick Mitarotonda. "Hampton is a very special place to me, I've only been there once before, but it was a very meaningful and impactful experience, I'm very grateful we have the opportunity to play there this year."

"Goosemas is always one of my favorite shows of the year," adds Peter Anspach. "I love how everyone gets into the spirit with us, and this year it will be extra special coinciding with our first show at the legendary Hampton Coliseum."

Goose is currently traveling on a seemingly non-stop live schedule, including headline shows and top-billed festival sets across America. Highlights include two-night runs at Louisville, KY's Louisville Palace Theatre (June 22-23), Oakland, CA's Fox Theater (September 25-26), and Morrison, CO's world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 5-6).

In addition, this summer will include a sold-out, two-night Independence Day celebration at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4) along with headline performances at such upcoming festivals as Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (June 25), Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival (June 29), Garrettsville, OH's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (headlining two nights with four unique sets on June 30 and July 1), Marshfield, MA's Levitate Music and Arts Festival (July 8), Newport, RI's Newport Folk Festival (July 29), Buffalo, NY's Borderland Music Festival (September 15), Redmond, OR's Cascade Equinox Festival (September 22-24), Dana Point, CA's Ohana Festival (September 30), and Live Oak, FL's Suwannee Hulaween (October 26-29).

From there, the Connecticut-based rock quintet will cross the Atlantic for an eagerly awaited EU/UK headline tour, beginning November 3 at Le Trabendo in Paris, France, and then making stops in Cologne, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Brussels, Glasgow, Manchester, and Bristol before culminating with a two-night stand at London's legendary Electric Ballroom on November 19 and 20.

In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

GOOSE - ON TOUR 2023

JUNE

21 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

22 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

23 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre

25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest †

27 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

29 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival †

30 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

JULY

1 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

6 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival †

29 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival †

SEPTEMBER

15 - Buffalo, NY - Borderland Music Festival †

16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

22-24 - Redmond, OR - Cascade Equinox Festival †

23 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

29 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival †

OCTOBER

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26-29 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween †

NOVEMBER

3 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

4 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor (SOLD OUT)

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)

11 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen (SOLD OUT)

13 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Club (SOLD OUT)

15 - Glasgow, UK - Baad

16 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

18 - Bristol, UK - Thekla (SOLD OUT)

19 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

20 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

