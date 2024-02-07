AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

After teasing fans on social media, rock legends AC/DC have now launched a countdown clock on their official website that will expire this coming Monday and asks fans "Are You Ready".
The countdown clock will expire on Monday, February 12 at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12:00 a.m. PST, and online speculation is that the group will be announcing possible tour dates, their first in almost a decade.
Prior to the clock launch, the band began teasing fans via social media with a video trailer featuring their logo's iconic lightning bolt and the words "ARE YOU READY".
AC/DC made their live return last year at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, Ca that also featured performances from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Judas Priest. That show marked their first live performance in seven years.
