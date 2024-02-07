.

AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

Michael Angulia | 02-07-2024
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

After teasing fans on social media, rock legends AC/DC have now launched a countdown clock on their official website that will expire this coming Monday and asks fans "Are You Ready".

The countdown clock will expire on Monday, February 12 at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12:00 a.m. PST, and online speculation is that the group will be announcing possible tour dates, their first in almost a decade.

Prior to the clock launch, the band began teasing fans via social media with a video trailer featuring their logo's iconic lightning bolt and the words "ARE YOU READY".

AC/DC made their live return last year at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, Ca that also featured performances from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Judas Priest. That show marked their first live performance in seven years.

Related Stories
AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

AC/DC Reach New Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black'

Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC - 2023 In Review

AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose

AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review

News > AC DC

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement- Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD- Five Finger Death Punch- more

Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62- Deep Purple's 'Machine Head' Expanded- Lamb of God and Mastodon Tour- more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989

MorleyView: Desmond Child

Latest News

AC/DC Counting Down To Announcement

Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD

Five Finger Death Punch Expand 'AFTERLIFE'

Blue Oyster Cult Announce New Album 'Ghost Stories'

Steve Hackett Shares 'Circo Inferno'

Garbage Expand 'Bleed Like Me' For Reissue

Infected Rain Premiere 'Lighthouse' Video

Remo Drive Share New Track 'All You'll Ever Catch'