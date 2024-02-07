Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD

(Kayos) Kicking off Mercury Studios 4K initiative, the first release on April 5, 2024 will be Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles on 4K UHD for the first time and they have released a brand new trailer.

Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles fully captures the energy and emotion of the evening on December 31, 2015 when legendary rock icons Motley Crue completed their 35-year touring career as a band with a spectacular final concert, "The End" at Staples Center in their hometown of Los Angeles, CA, just 10 miles from the Sunset Strip where the band's infamous and decadent career first launched. Previously released on DVD & Blu-ray and now available for the first time in 4k Ultra HD, the band thrilled the sold-out arena with performances of such mega-hits as "Kickstart My Heart," "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Home Sweet Home" and "Dr. Feelgood." While not everyone was able to see their Final Show live, Crue fans can now relive all the action for the first time in 4K. In addition to the epic concert footage, audiences will be treated to behind-the-scenes footage of the band's FINAL TOUR.

Known for their over-the-top production, Motley Crue did not disappoint for their "The End" show on New Year's Eve 2015: from massive, cutting-edge pyro, including Nikki Sixx's bass guitar spitting fire over 30 ft. into the air, and Tommy Lee's "Cruecifly" drum roller coaster, amongst many other spectacular elements. Lead singer Vince Neil delivered an emotional, "thank you" speech to the audience, while the band supplied next-level, high-octane fueled energy, ringing in the New Year on stage with thousands of balloons raining down on the crowd. The grand finale of the show included a blow-out performance of their hit single, "Kickstart My Heart" with Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil floating above the audience in far-reaching "cherry-pickers." Leaving fans in tears, the show concluded with an emotional encore rendition of "Home Sweet Home" from the second stage riser in the center of the audience. For more info on Motley Crue, please visit: www.motley.com

Additional 4K titles to be released later in 2024 include Black Sabbath The End, Eric Clapton Slowhand At 70 Live At The Royal Albert Hall and Steven Wilson Home Invasion In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall.

Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Track Listing:

1. Intro

2. Girls, Girls, Girls

3. Wild Side

4. Primal Scream

5. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

6. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

7. Rock N Roll Part II / Smokin' In The Boys' Room

8. Looks That Kill

9. Mutherf*** Of The Year

10. In The Beginning / Shout At The Devil

11. Louder Than Hell

12. Drum Solo

13. Guitar Solo

14. Saints Of Los Angeles

15. Live Wire

16. T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown) / Dr. Feelgood

17. Kickstart My Heart

18. Home Sweet Home

19. My Way (Credits)

Bonus Features

• Extended Interviews

• Nikki's Flamethrower Bass

• Tommy's Drum Rig

