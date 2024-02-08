Crosses Recruit El-P from Run The Jewels For Big Youth Video

(Warner Records) Crosses (Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez) present the energetic and entrancing music video for "Big Youth" featuring El-P. It stands out as the latest single from the duo's acclaimed 2023 album, Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., out now.

The clip captures the explosive chemistry at the heart of Crosses performing in a black-and-white silhouette against flashes of flames and other provocative imagery. Shaun Lopez pilots an old-school MPC, while Chino's palpable energy never ceases. El-P pulls up to body the production as the visual mirrors the track's alchemy of cinematic beat-craft, evocative melodies, and airtight lyricism.

Crosses embark on their anxiously awaited North American headline run, Familiar World Tour. The tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Salt Lake City last night (2/7) and resumes with another sellout in Denver on 2/9. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, including dates at The Palladium in Los Angeles and Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

The group just announced the continuation of the Familiar World Tour with headlining and festival dates this Summer. They will perform shows across the continent in between a handful of gigs with Avenged Sevenfold and much-anticipated appearances at Germany's Rock am Ring on June 7 and Rock im Park on June 9, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 20, and France's Hellfest on June 30.

FAMILIAR WORLD TOUR

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

2/7/2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot - SOLD OUT

2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre - SOLD OUT

2/10/2024 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

2/12/2024 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2/13/2024 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall - SOLD OUT

2/14/2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

2/16/2024 - Toronto, ON - History

2/17/2024 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield - SOLD OUT

2/19/2024 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

2/20/2024 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

2/21/2024 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore - Silver Spring

2/23/2024 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

2/24/2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

2/25/2024 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

2/27/2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Houston

2/28/2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Dallas - SOLD OUT

3/1/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater - SOLD OUT

3/2/2024 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

3/5/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

3/6/2024 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

3/7/2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

3/9/2024 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades - SOLD OUT

3/10/2024 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

3/11/2024 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

6/5/2024 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena*

6/6/2024 - Prague, CZ - Roxy+

6/7/2024 - Nurburg, DE - Rock am Ring ^

6/9/2024 - Nuremberg, DE - Rock im Park ^

6/10/2024 - Linz, AT - Posthof+

6/11/2024 - Zagreb, HR - Tvornica Kulture+

6/13/2024 - Foligno, IT - Auditorium San Domenico+

6/14/2024 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz+

6/15/2024 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival ^

6/17/2024 - Luxembourg, LU - Den Atelier+

6/18/2024 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg+

6/20/2024 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting ^

6/21/2024 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle*

6/23/2024 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Marble Factory+

6/24/2024 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town+

6/26/2024 - Manchester, UK - Manchester New Century Hall+

6/28/2024 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon+

6/30/2024 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest^

+Headline

*w/ Avenged Sevenfold

^Festival

