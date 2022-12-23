✝ ✝ ✝ (Crosses) have shared an animated visualizer video for their brand new cover of the George Michael classic ballad "One More Try".
Crosses is a side project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez and the duo both produced, recorded, and mixed their take on the song from Michael's "Faith" album.
"One More Try" is the latest track in their tradition of releasing cover songs for Christmas, which began in 2020 rendition of "The Beginning of the End" by Cause & Effect, and 2021's "Goodbye Horses" by Q Lazzarus. Watch the visualizer below:
Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In Six Years
Chino Moreno's Crosses Cover George Michael's One More Try
