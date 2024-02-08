Vampire Weekend Announce New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse

Vampire Weekend have shared a trailer for their forthcoming album, "Only God Was Above Us", their first new album in five years, which will be released on April 5th. They have also announced a special release week performance that will take place during a historic total eclipse.

That performance will take place Vampire in Austin, TX at the Moody Amphitheater at noon on April 8th during the eclipse. Tickets for this special event go on sale on February 13th at 10am CT.

Nasty Little Man sent over the following details about the new album: Inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City, the album was recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. Only God Was Above Us was primarily produced by Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar.

The beginnings of Only God Was Above Us stretch back to 2019-2020, when Koenig wrote the bulk of the lyrics. The 10-track magnum opus is the product of five years spent refining, reworking and gradually shaping those lyrical and melodic structures to take Vampire Weekend to a new creative peak. The album is direct yet complex, showing the band at once at its grittiest, and also at its most beautiful and melodic.

Only God Was Above Us is nothing short of a definitive statement - one that begins on a playfully profane and confrontational note, and runs a gauntlet of emotions, experiences, characters and stories, before ending on an unambiguous note of acceptance... and quite literally "Hope":

"I hope you let it go

I hope you let it go

Our enemy's invincible

I hope you let it go"

The title is lifted directly from the album artwork, comprised of photos taken from a subway graveyard in New Jersey in 1988 by Steven Siegel. In the album's cover, a man in a toppled subway car reads the May 1, 1988 edition of the New York Daily News - the cover story detailing the horrific explosion that tore the roof off Aloha Airlines flight 243. The headline quotes a survivor: "ONLY GOD WAS ABOVE US."

The tracklist is as follows:

Ice Cream Piano

Classical

Capricorn

Connect

Prep-School Gangsters

The Surfer

Gen-X Cops

Mary Boone

Pravda

Hope

