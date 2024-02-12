AC/DC Announce Summer Tour

As expected, AC/DC have announced that they will be returning to the road this year. The legendary band announced that they will be launching a European tour this summer in support of their latest album, "POWER UP."

They shared on their official website, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'POWER UP' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.

"The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there. Tickets on sale Feb 16."

Things will be kicking off on May 17th with the first of two shows at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and will wrap up on August 17th in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park. See the dates below:

17-May Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

21-May Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

25-May Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena

29-May Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium

05-June Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

09-June Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

12-June Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

16-June Dresden, Germany, Rinne

23-June Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

26-June Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

29-June Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium

03-July London, England, Wembley Stadium

07-July London, England, Wembley Stadium

13-July Hockenheim, Germany, Ring

17-July Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen

21-July Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

27-July Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld

31-July Hannover, Germany, Messe

09-August Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei

13-August Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17-August Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

