AC/DC Announce Summer Tour

As expected, AC/DC have announced that they will be returning to the road this year. The legendary band announced that they will be launching a European tour this summer in support of their latest album, "POWER UP."
They shared on their official website, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'POWER UP' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.
"The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there. Tickets on sale Feb 16."
Things will be kicking off on May 17th with the first of two shows at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and will wrap up on August 17th in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park. See the dates below:
17-May Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
21-May Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
25-May Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
29-May Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium
05-June Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena
09-June Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
12-June Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
16-June Dresden, Germany, Rinne
23-June Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
26-June Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
29-June Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium
03-July London, England, Wembley Stadium
07-July London, England, Wembley Stadium
13-July Hockenheim, Germany, Ring
17-July Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen
21-July Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport
27-July Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld
31-July Hannover, Germany, Messe
09-August Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei
13-August Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17-August Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
