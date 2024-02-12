Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Blues Deluxe Tour

Joe Bonamassa has extended his road plans this year by announcing that will be launching his Blues Deluxe Tour across the U.S. this summer, visiting 21-cities to promote his Blues Deluxe Vol 2 album.
He will be kicking things off on July 17th in Selbyville, DE at the Freeman Arts Pavilion and will conclude the trek with a two night stand in Hampton Beach, NH at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on August 30th and 31st.
The summer trek will follow Bonamassa's spring tour that launches February 19th in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and runs until March 16th in Clearwater, FL at The Sound.
Bonamassa will take a few days off before embarking on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX cruise that will sail from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico from March 18th through 22nd, which will be followed by European dates this spring.
U.S. SPRING 2024 TOUR
February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC
February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center
March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
March 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico
EU SPRING 2024 TOUR
April 4 - London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 5 - London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende
April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport
April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center
April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek
April 18 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes Benz Arena
April 19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep'
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays
Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album 'Merry Christmas, Baby'
Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Reimagine 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'
AC/DC Announce Summer Tour- Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras- more
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song- more
On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour
Left To Suffer's Tour Trailer Hit By Drunk Driver
Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Blues Deluxe Tour
Gavin DeGraw Announces 2024 World Tour
Avatar Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Ov Sulfur and Mental Cruelty Kicking Off Beyond the Eternal Tour
Sick N' Beautiful Premiere 'My Wounds' Video
Alien Ant Farm Deliver 'So Cold' Video