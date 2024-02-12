Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Blues Deluxe Tour

Joe Bonamassa has extended his road plans this year by announcing that will be launching his Blues Deluxe Tour across the U.S. this summer, visiting 21-cities to promote his Blues Deluxe Vol 2 album.

He will be kicking things off on July 17th in Selbyville, DE at the Freeman Arts Pavilion and will conclude the trek with a two night stand in Hampton Beach, NH at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on August 30th and 31st.

The summer trek will follow Bonamassa's spring tour that launches February 19th in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and runs until March 16th in Clearwater, FL at The Sound.

Bonamassa will take a few days off before embarking on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX cruise that will sail from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico from March 18th through 22nd, which will be followed by European dates this spring.

U.S. SPRING 2024 TOUR

February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC

February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center

March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage

March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center

March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center

March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound

March 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico

EU SPRING 2024 TOUR

April 4 - London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall

April 5 - London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall

April 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende

April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena

April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport

April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center

April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig

April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek

April 18 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes Benz Arena

April 19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR

July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino

August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre

August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

