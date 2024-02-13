Pearl Jam Share New Song 'Dark Matter' To Announce New Album

Pearl Jam have shared their brand new single "Dark Matter", to announced that April 19th release of their twelfth studio album, and is the title track to the forthcoming effort.

"Dark Matter" was produced by Andrew Watt. The band shared the following background details: "In 2023, the band retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played under the watch of producer Andrew Watt.

"Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, Dark Matter was born in just three weeks. As a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it.

"The album's packaging features light painting art by Alexandr Gnezdilov. The album cover art was crafted using a large self-made kaleidoscope. Each letter visible on the cover was individually captured and handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect."

The band members personally previewed the record with a listening party at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood during GRAMMY week: Vedder said: "I'm getting chills, because I have good memories. We're still looking for ways to communicate. We're at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

Ament added, "What Ed said about getting us in a room at this point, we felt like we were about to make a really important record. A lot of that had to do with the atmosphere Andrew set up. He has encyclopedic knowledge of our history, not only as a band and how we wrote songs, but as players. He could pinpoint things we did on old songs to the point where I was like, 'What the f*** is he talking about?' His excitement was contagious. He's a force. I just want to say thanks for keeping us on track. I couldn't be prouder of us as a band. I feel so grateful for the fans, but mostly for my brothers and these people I've made music with."

The band also revealed that they will be celebrating indie record stores with the release of a special edition of Dark Matter on April 20. Only at participating stores as part of Record Store Day. Stream "Dark Matter" below:

