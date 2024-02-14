Pearl Jam Announce 'Dark Matter' World Tour

(Republic Records) Pearl Jam will head out on a world tour this year in support of their forthcoming album, "Dark Matter" (out April 19th), marking the first time the band has announced a new album and tour simultaneously and first time the group has unveiled all worldwide tour dates at once.

Their global tour, hitting nine countries and 25 cities, kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will cover much of North America including shows at Wrigley Field, Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and their first hometown performance in six years at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, the world's first net zero certified arena.

The tour continues with performances in the UK and Europe, including their first performance at London's brand new and state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, through September, followed by the group's long-awaited ten-year return to New Zealand and Australia this November. Full routing below.

Special guests Deep Sea Diver (North America Leg 1), Glen Hansard (North America Leg 2), The Murder Capital (UK/EU), Richard Ashcroft (Dublin and London) and Pixies (Australia and New Zealand) will serve as support for these dates.

Tickets will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only presale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 PM local time for Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows and by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 pm PT for North America shows. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

The tour will use all-in pricing across all North America, Europe and UK shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees.

For fans in North America who can't use their tickets, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange beginning at a later date to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To help protect the Exchange, Pearl Jam has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois and New York where non-transferability is prohibited by law. You must have a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event(s) in order to sell through the Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.

Dark Matter World Tour Dates:

Date City Venue

May 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 06 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center

May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 25** Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival

May 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park

Jun 25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Live

Jun 29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 02 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

Jul 03 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

Jul 06 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 08 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 11** Madrid, SE Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13** Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival

Aug 22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 26* Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

Aug 29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug 31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sep 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sep 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sep 07 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sep 09 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sep 12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sep 15 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sep 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Nov 08 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov 16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

Nov 21 Sydney, AU Giants Stadium

* Rescheduled date from 2022

** Festival dates are already on sale

