Vampire Weekend Return With First New Music In Five Years

Vampire Weekend have released their first new music in five years with the two new tracks "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops," that have arrived along with accompanying music videos.
According to Nasty Little Man, each of the new tunes is accompanied by a new video built around footage of New York circa 1988 by Only God Was Above Us album art photographer Steven Siegel. Directed by longtime Vampire Weekend creative director Nick Harwood, "Capricorn" is a visual journey to late '80s New York City that showcases the alluring yet grimy era of the city- before breaking to modern day Vampire Weekend.
"Gen-X Cops," directed by Drew Pearce (The Fall Guy, Hotel Artemis, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), takes a decidedly different route to authenticity, utilizing the exact film-stocks Siegel used in 1988, and tracking down the only authentic 1970s New York subway car on the west coast. Pearce and DP Doug Emmett then meticulously researched the actual light patterns of 1980s subway tunnels in order to build a rig that would emulate them as well as shooting "Gen-X Cops" on 8mm and 16mm cameras to ensure maximum precision.
The songs are the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, "Only God Was Above Us," that will arrive on April 5th via Columbia Records. They will be promoting the record's release by launching a North American headline tour.
NLM shares that the 39-date trek follows a select few previously announced festival headlines, a sold out show in the shadow of the solar eclipse, and will include three unique two-show engagements that will see Vampire Weekend play Saturday night shows followed by Sunday morning sets at the Greek Theater in Berkeley CA, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner MT and New York's Madison Square Garden.
Support acts for Vampire Weekend's upcoming tour have been hand-picked and carefully curated by Koenig, Baio and Tomson. Every region of the country will be treated to their own very special guests - several of whom hold local significance -all of whom are beloved by the band. Those guests include: LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, a DJ Set By Mark Ronson, Turnstiles and The Brothers Macklovitch. See local listings for support in each market.
Only God Was Above Us Tour 2024
Mon Apr 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) - SOLD OUT
Sat April 27 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*
Fri May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party*
Thu May 30 - Barcelona, Espana - Primavera Sound*
Thu Jun 06 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Fri Jun 07 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Mon Jun 10 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed Jun 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sat Jun 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
Sun Jun 16 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)
Tue Jun 18 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park
Wed Jun 19 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Jun 20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jun 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sun Jun 23 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
Fri Jul 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 23 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
Thu Jul 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Jul 26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tue Jul 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Thu Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Sat Aug 3 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland*
Thu Sep 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sat Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Mon Sep 23 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 25 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Fri Sep 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sat Sep 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Mon Sep 30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Wed Oct 02 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
Sat Oct 05 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)
Tue Oct 08 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wed Oct 09 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Oct 12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Oct 13 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Tue Oct 15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
*Festival date
Vampire Weekend Announce New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse
