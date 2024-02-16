Vampire Weekend Return With First New Music In Five Years

Vampire Weekend have released their first new music in five years with the two new tracks "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops," that have arrived along with accompanying music videos.

According to Nasty Little Man, each of the new tunes is accompanied by a new video built around footage of New York circa 1988 by Only God Was Above Us album art photographer Steven Siegel. Directed by longtime Vampire Weekend creative director Nick Harwood, "Capricorn" is a visual journey to late '80s New York City that showcases the alluring yet grimy era of the city- before breaking to modern day Vampire Weekend.

"Gen-X Cops," directed by Drew Pearce (The Fall Guy, Hotel Artemis, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), takes a decidedly different route to authenticity, utilizing the exact film-stocks Siegel used in 1988, and tracking down the only authentic 1970s New York subway car on the west coast. Pearce and DP Doug Emmett then meticulously researched the actual light patterns of 1980s subway tunnels in order to build a rig that would emulate them as well as shooting "Gen-X Cops" on 8mm and 16mm cameras to ensure maximum precision.

The songs are the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, "Only God Was Above Us," that will arrive on April 5th via Columbia Records. They will be promoting the record's release by launching a North American headline tour.

NLM shares that the 39-date trek follows a select few previously announced festival headlines, a sold out show in the shadow of the solar eclipse, and will include three unique two-show engagements that will see Vampire Weekend play Saturday night shows followed by Sunday morning sets at the Greek Theater in Berkeley CA, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner MT and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Support acts for Vampire Weekend's upcoming tour have been hand-picked and carefully curated by Koenig, Baio and Tomson. Every region of the country will be treated to their own very special guests - several of whom hold local significance -all of whom are beloved by the band. Those guests include: LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, a DJ Set By Mark Ronson, Turnstiles and The Brothers Macklovitch. See local listings for support in each market.

Only God Was Above Us Tour 2024

Mon Apr 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) - SOLD OUT

Sat April 27 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*

Fri May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party*

Thu May 30 - Barcelona, Espana - Primavera Sound*

Thu Jun 06 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Fri Jun 07 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Mon Jun 10 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed Jun 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sat Jun 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

Sun Jun 16 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

Tue Jun 18 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park

Wed Jun 19 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jun 20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jun 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sun Jun 23 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

Fri Jul 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mon Jul 22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 23 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

Thu Jul 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Fri Jul 26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tue Jul 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Thu Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Sat Aug 3 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland*

Thu Sep 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sat Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Mon Sep 23 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 25 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Fri Sep 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Sep 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Mon Sep 30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Wed Oct 02 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

Sat Oct 05 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

Tue Oct 08 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Wed Oct 09 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Oct 12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Oct 13 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Tue Oct 15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

*Festival date

