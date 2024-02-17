AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour

AC/DC have revealed that they have added three additional shows to their just announced European tour this spring and summer, which is their first trek in 8 years.
The legendary band shared that second shows have been added in Dresden, Germany on June 19th, Hannover, Germany on August 4th and Seville, Spain and June 1st.
The PWR UP Tour is set to launch with two nights at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17th and 21st and wraps up on August 17th in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.
As for the band lineup, the group shared earlier this month, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.
"The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
05/17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
05/21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
05/25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
05/29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
06/01 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
06/05 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
06/09 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
06/12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
06/16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
06/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
06/23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
06/26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
06/29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
07/03 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
07/07 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
07/13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
07/17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
07/21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
07/27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
07/31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
08/04 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
08/09 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
08/13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
08/17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park
