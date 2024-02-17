AC/DC Add Dates To PWR UP Tour

AC/DC have revealed that they have added three additional shows to their just announced European tour this spring and summer, which is their first trek in 8 years.

The legendary band shared that second shows have been added in Dresden, Germany on June 19th, Hannover, Germany on August 4th and Seville, Spain and June 1st.

The PWR UP Tour is set to launch with two nights at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17th and 21st and wraps up on August 17th in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.

As for the band lineup, the group shared earlier this month, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.

"The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

05/17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

05/21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

05/25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

05/29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

06/01 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

06/05 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

06/09 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

06/12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

06/16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

06/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

06/23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

06/26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

06/29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

07/03 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

07/07 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

07/13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

07/17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

07/21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

07/27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

07/31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

08/04 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

08/09 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

08/13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

08/17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

