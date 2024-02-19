.

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery

Michael Angulia | 02-19-2024
Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee took to social media to update fans with big good news about his recovery from a surgery that he underwent last month on his hand.

He shared several photos on Instagram and wrote, "Well kids, it's show n tell time... hope this doesn't wreck your lunch only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand.

"And yesterday was f***ing monumental for me to the point of tears .... I have my life back and my money makers . And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it's possible to fix!

"And in the last clip I'm able to twirl my sticks again... i haven't been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! @drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL ." See the photos here.

Related Stories
Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery

Motley Crue: The End - Live In Los Angeles Going 4K UHD

Mick Mars Reveals 'Undone' Video

Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries

Motley Crue Launch The Crueseaum

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery- Greta Van Fleet Announce Special Royal Albert Hall Show- more

Alex Van Halen Releasing 'Brothers' Autobiography- Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke- more

Reviews

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Latest News

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Recovering From Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Announce Special Royal Albert Hall Show

Tesla Releasing Double LP 'Real To Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day

Crossfaith Return With Zero Video and Announced New Guitarist

Oceano Announce 'Depths' 15th Anniversary North American Tour

Vlad in Tears 'Break Away' With New Video

Gibson Announce Limited Edition Noel Gallagher '78 Custom Les Paul

Blues Traveler Announce 30th Fourth Of July Performance At Red Rocks