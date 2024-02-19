Oceano Announce 'Depths' 15th Anniversary North American Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Oceano have announced North American shows in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their genre-defining album 'Depths' (including smash-hit lead single "District of Misery").
The tour will feature support from By The Thousands, Within The Ruins, and I Declare War, each on select dates. Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday, February 21 at noon EST/9 AM PST and are sure to go quickly.
Things will kick off on April 5th in Iowa City, IA at Wildwood and dates run through April 21st where the trek wraps up at Neck of The Woods in San Francisco. See the dates below:
'Depths' 15th Anniversary Shows
4/05 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood*
4/06 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies*
4/07 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary*
4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving+
4/12 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium+
4/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows+
4/14 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's+
4/19 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick***
4/20 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction***
4/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods***
*With By The Thousands
+With Within The Ruins
***With I Declare War
Find ticket details here.
