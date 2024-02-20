AC/DC Announce Gold Vinyl Records For 50th Anniversary

AC/DC gave announced that they will releasing special gold vinyl editions of their entire catalog to celebrate their 50th anniversary and will be kicking things off on March 15th with the first batch of titles.

The albums included in the launch include "Highway To Hell," Powerage", Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "High Voltage", "For Those About To Rock", "Back In Black," "Who Made Who", "The Razors Edge" and "AC/DC Live".

The group shared, "We're celebrating 50 years of rock and roll with the release of our entire catalog pressed on vibrant gold vinyl LPs. The first nine titles will be released March 15 pre-order them now."

