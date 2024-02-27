From Ashes To New Announce Spring Headline Tour

(SRO) From Ashes To New have announced that they will be launching a headlining U.S. tour this spring with direct support from California-based rockers Point North in addition to special guests including heart-hop rapper Ekoh, emo rapper Phix, and hip-hop/rock artist elijah. Produced by Live Nation, "The Blackout Tour Pt. 2" will kick off Tuesday, April 30 in Albany, NY and run through Thursday, June 13 in Lincoln, NE.

Tickets and From Ashes To New VIP packages will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 12 P.M. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, March 1 at 10 A.M. local time via From Ashes To New's website. Throughout the tour, From Ashes To New will also appear at several of the mainstay rock festivals across the nation including Inkcarceration, Rock Fest and Upheaval Fest.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our highly anticipated Blackout Tour Part 2," says vocalist DANNY CASE. "The response to Part 1 was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had to bring our most exciting show yet to new cities that missed out on the first round. Once again, we are pulling all the stops and bringing along our brothers in Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah to make each show a night to remember. Lastly, this tour is not just about music; it's about creating unforgettable experiences and connecting with fans old and new. Get ready to join us on this incredible journey!"

"We are stoked to get out there this spring with From Ashes To New," shares Point North vocalist Jon Lundin. "We can't wait to perform some new songs from our new album, as well as a few old favorites for our long time Point North fans. This will be unforgettable, and we look forward to hearing everyone singing along!"

FROM ASHES TO NEW - "THE BLACKOUT TOUR PT. 2"

with Point North, Ekoh, Phix and elijah

4/30 Albany, NY - Empire Live

5/1 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/2 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

5/4 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

5/5 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

5/6 New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

5/8 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/9 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

5/10 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ~

5/12 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

5/13 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

5/15 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans ~

5/16 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ~

5/18 Rochester, NY - Water St. Music Hall ~

5/19 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

5/20 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

5/23 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre ~

5/24 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

5/25 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

5/27 Houston, TX - House of Blues

5/28 Austin, TX - Emo's

5/29 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

5/30 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

6/2 Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom ~

6/3 Springfield, MO - Gillioz ~

6/5 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/6 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

6/7 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

6/8 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

6/11 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6/12 Denver, CO - Summit

6/13 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre ~

7/19 Caddott, WI - Rock Fest ^ ~

7/20 Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest ^ ~

7/21 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration ^ ~

9/27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^ ~

^ festival appearance (FATN only)

* no Point North

~ non-Live Nation date

