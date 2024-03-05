AIR Celebrating Moon Safari With North American Tour

(Orienteer) Legendary French duo AIR announces an extensive North American tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Moon Safari. Similar to their recent European tour, which sold out in record time, AIR will be playing their widely celebrated album in its entirety for the first time ever. This announcement closely trails last Friday's release of the demo version of "New Star In The Sky" to all DSPs prior to the digital release of the 25th anniversary deluxe album on March 15th, which features over ten cherry-picked Moon Safari audio rarities.
Tickets will be available for presale on March 7th at 10 AM local time, while general tickets are on sale on March 8th at 10 AM local time. This tour is produced by Live Nation in association with CAA - Corida - NCLS - Prototyp. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, official tour poster, vouchers to the concession stands, & more.
AIR's boundary-pushing album has long been praised for its innovative sonics that have inspired countless musicians to think outside the box, so much so that their influence even transcended their own medium. Since Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoit Dunckel formed the band in 1995, the prolific duo has released six albums in addition to their acclaimed EP Premiers Symptômes, which was followed by the release of the aforementioned classic Moon Safari along with two soundtracks that all together sold millions of copies. AIR garnered an extensive list of worldwide accolades for their unique brand of downtempo electronic music that not only sculpted the sound for the next generation of electronic-influenced pop music but also was able to withstand the test of time in its own right.
9/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
9/27 - Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
9/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
10/2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/4 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
10/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/8 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/10 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
10/15 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/18 Washington DC @ The Anthem*
10/21 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/26 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
10/30 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
