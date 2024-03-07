Vampire Weekend Launch Vampire Campfire Podcast

(Nasty Little Man) As anticipation continues to grow for their long-awaited 5th studio album, Only God Was Above Us, Vampire Weekend have released the debut episode of their new podcast, Vampire Campfire. Hosted by Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson, and captured on a trio of Ikegami ITC-730AP cameras, the podcast will be released semi-regularly for the foreseeable future. Fans who tune in will be invited behind the scenes into a longstanding and formerly private Vampire Weekend ritual: the frequent campfire chats where Baio, CT and Koenig convene to discuss and brainstorm all things VW-and so much more. Observant listeners will spot the occasional Easter egg, while all will be treated to advance insights into the upcoming Only God Was Above Us album and tour - and will be invited to witness as the band members reminisce about the past and discuss important matters in the present, ranging from tour openers, set lists and the potential of a future album called The 40-Year-Old Email, to such controversial topics as the dominant type of taco shell and The Real World vs Road Rules. Future episodes will see the band delve deeper into the new album and will feature some very special guests.

Meanwhile, the recently announced Only God Was Above Us tour is almost entirely sold out, with over 250,000 tickets sold in the first few days. Sold out venues adding seats to accommodate overwhelming demand include New York's Madison Square Garden and Boston's TD Garden, while Colorado's Red Rocks (with an added Dillon Ampitheater which also sold out immediately) and TD's Pavilion at the Mann Center in Philadelphia both sold out in pre-sales alone. Only a handful of tickets remain for the remainder of the tour which kicks off on April 8th in Austin, TX for a very special eclipse show, which also sold out instantly.

Only God Was Above Us will be released on April 5th via Columbia Records. The 10-track magnum opus tops lists of most anticipated albums this year by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paste, Uproxx and others. Next week Vampire Weekend will release one more track from the album.

