Stream Thor's New Single 'Flight Of The Striker'

(Glass Onyon) With word getting out about the new studio album Ride Of The Iron Horse from muscle-bound heavy metal icon THOR as well as a string of special live performances already underway, THOR-mania 2024 is in full swing! This year marks a historic milestone for the prodigious purveyor of punishing power metal, an incredible 5 decades since embarking on a solo music career that took him from the competitive bodybuilding tournaments of his youth to leading the charge of metal gods in the '80s and keeping the holy metal flame lit through the 21st century.

Fortuitously, some of the tracks on Ride Of The Iron Horse have their origin in the halcyon days of the '80s. "Flight Of The Striker," for instance, was originally written and demoed in 1987, just a couple of years after THOR's mammoth 1985 album Only The Strong. The song is suffused with classic '80s metal energy and imagery and includes performances by two members of the classic THOR line-up - guitarist Steve Price and drummer Mike Favata, along with bassist Mike Kischnick. "Flight Of The Striker" only serves to highlight just how far THOR has come as both an artist and metal music pioneer! Listen to the song at the link below and check out the awesome lyric video for the track as well!

Not only does today mark the release of "Flight Of The Striker," but it is also the date of THOR's much-anticipated headline performance at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA! THOR will be joined by special guests including Cherie Currie, famed lead vocalist of The Runaways, as well as Joecephus & The George Jonestown Massacre. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime performance!

Ride Of The Iron Horse is set for full release on March 22 and will be available on both CD and vinyl. In a nod to the vibrant visuals that have always accompanied Thor's music, the album features original art design by internationally renowned comic book artist Timo Wuerz. With his dynamic illustrations, Wuerz captures the essence of Thor's larger-than-life persona, bringing a visual dimension to the sonic onslaught.

