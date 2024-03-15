AC/DC Go Gold For 50th Anniversary

AC/DC have released the first batch of special gold vinyl editions of albums from their entire catalog that they have launched as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.
They have released the gold vinyl editions of nine albums including "Highway To Hell," Powerage", Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "High Voltage", "For Those About To Rock", "Back In Black," "Who Made Who", "The Razors Edge" and "AC/DC Live".
The group shared, "The first nine titles of our entire catalog pressed on vibrant gold vinyl LPs are out now. Each of these limited edition LPs comes with an album-specific 12"x12" print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing."
