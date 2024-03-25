AC/DC Recruit The Pretty Reckless For 2024 Tour

.

Michael Angulia | 03-25-2024
AC/DC have announced that they have recruited The Pretty Reckless to support them on their upcoming European tour that will be taking place this spring and summer.

The trek will be kicking off with a two night stand at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17th and 21st, and will wrap up on August 17th in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.

The legendary band said of the upcoming trek, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.

The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

05/17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
05/21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
05/25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
05/29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
06/01 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
06/05 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
06/09 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
06/12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
06/16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
06/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
06/23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
06/26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
06/29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
07/03 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
07/07 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
07/13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
07/17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
07/21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
07/27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
07/31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
08/04 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
08/09 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
08/13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
08/17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

