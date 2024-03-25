AC/DC Recruit The Pretty Reckless For 2024 Tour

AC/DC have announced that they have recruited The Pretty Reckless to support them on their upcoming European tour that will be taking place this spring and summer.

The trek will be kicking off with a two night stand at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17th and 21st, and will wrap up on August 17th in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park.

The legendary band said of the upcoming trek, "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.

The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

05/17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

05/21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

05/25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

05/29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

06/01 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

06/05 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

06/09 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

06/12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

06/16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

06/19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

06/23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

06/26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

06/29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

07/03 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

07/07 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

07/13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

07/17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

07/21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

07/27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

07/31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

08/04 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

08/09 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

08/13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

08/17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

