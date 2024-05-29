Black Sun 'Drown In Sin' With New Single

(Freeman Promotions) The new line-up of Finnish-Ecuadorean melodic heavy metal band Black Sun shares "Drown in Sin" the second single from their forthcoming self-titled album. Like their previous single "Slay the Queen," "Drown in Sin" is available in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and other supporting platforms.
Fronted by the formidable Netta Laurenne, Black Sun is completed by founding members Nicolas Estrada (drums), Christopher Grunberg (guitar), and Santiago Salem (bass) as well as the band's producer, Thunderstone guitarist Nino Laurenne. As a result, Ecuador and Finland are now bonded and represented by a band that is one of a kind. With this new lineup, Black Sun entered the studio to record a full-length album, which was recorded at Hi Noiz Studio and Sonic Pump Studios, produced and mixed by Nino Laurenne, and mastered by Svante Forsback (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Volbeat, Amaranthe).
About the track, Netta shares: "'Drown in Sin' is a song about the decay and malice of the human race. As the narrator, Karma adds an interesting twist, promising eventual justice for everyone by stating, 'I will wipe them all out'"
