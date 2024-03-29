Kings of Leon Stream New Song 'Split Screen'

(fcc) Kings of Leon have released a lyric video for their brand new track "Split Screen," which comes from their 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, that will be coming out on May 10th.
"Split Screen" lands in the middle of the album, a more meditative section of songs that favor texture and atmosphere. "We like this song. We thought the fans would like it too. Split Screen may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing Mustang," the band shared.
Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of one of this era's great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon. On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It's the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they've always wanted to make.
Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:
1. Ballerina Radio
2. Rainbow Ball
3. Nowhere To Run
4. Mustang
5. Actual Daydream
6. Split Screen
7. Don't Stop The Bleeding
8. Nothing To Do
9. Television
10. Hesitation Generation
11. Ease Me On
12. Seen
