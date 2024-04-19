Kings of Leon Have 'Nothing To Do' With New Video

Kings of Leon have released a music video for their brand new song "Nothing To Do," which is the latest single from their forthcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, that comes out on May 10.
FCC sent over these details: The scorching song delves into their post-punk sound with its jagged guitar riffs and propulsive drumming. The video, shot entirely by lead singer Caleb Followill, provides a glimpse into a more intimate side of Kings of Leon, taking viewers along for a high-energy performance.
Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of the band's desire to cut loose, try new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon. On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It's the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations, and the album the band says they've always wanted to make. You can find the album's full tracklist below.
Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:
1. Ballerina Radio
2. Rainbow Ball
3. Nowhere To Run
4. Mustang
5. Actual Daydream
6. Split Screen
7. Don't Stop The Bleeding
8. Nothing To Do
9. Television
10. Hesitation Generation
11. Ease Me On
12. Seen
