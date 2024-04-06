AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC is sharing rare video of a 1976 UK television performance of their classic track, "Jailbreak." "Not aired in 40 years," AC/DC posted on social media. "Check out this promo clip of the band performing 'Jailbreak,' shot in London in July 1976, remastered in HD!"
The lineup of Bon Scott, guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young, bassist Dave Evans and drummer Phil Rudd was captured in their first TV performance outside of Australia when they appeared at London's Wimbledon Theatre for the show "Super Pop - Rollin' Bolan", a special hosted by T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan.
Touring at the time in support of "High Voltage", AC/DC also performed "Live Wire" and their 1974 debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl", for the broadcast.
Scott passed away in February 1980 at the age of 33 after a night of heavy drinking in London; AC/DC brought in former Geordie singer Brian Johnson to handle lead vocals and went on to issue "Back In Black", which would serve as a tribute to Bon and go on to become the best-selling hard rock album of all time with estimated worldwide sales of 50 million.
Get details on AC/DC's upcoming summer tour and stream the 1976 performance of "Jailbreak" here.
AC/DC Recruit The Pretty Reckless For 2024 Tour
AC/DC Go Gold For 50th Anniversary
AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler TV Series Coming
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works
