ERRA Premiere 'Slow Sour Bleed' Video

(Atom Splitter) ERRA has shared the video for "Slow Sour Bleed." The track comes from the band's brand new studio album, CURE", which arrived this past Friday, April 5 via UNFD.

The track is very special for the band and finds ERRA taking a sonic risk - to great reward. "This song scratches an itch of influence that we haven't had the courage to explore in the past," says guitarist Jesse Cash. "We covered 'Heresy' a few years ago and it was so fun to listen to, so we wanted to do an original song in the spirit of Nine Inch Nails."

CURE is the band's sixth album and it highlights and expands on the forward-thinking sound and guitar-driven style that the band has built its reputation on. Following 2021's self-titled release, CURE is a stunning execution of both raw talent and surgical technicality. It's as emotional powerful as it is musically proficient, which is not an easy feat to achieve. Yet ERRA make it look and sound easy. CURE is a sonic thrill ride - one that you hope will never end.

Additionally, the band has announced its upcoming Spring 2024 headline North American tour, with Make Them Suffer, Void of Vision, and Novelists as support. The tour kicks off on April 23 in Philly and runs through June 2 in NYC. All dates are below, with several major markets already sold out.

