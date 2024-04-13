Nothing More Recruit I Prevail Frontman For 'House On Sand'

Nothing More have released their track "House On Sand" featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Carnal", which will arrive on June 28th.

"Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on," says frontman Jonny Hawkins on "House On Sand". "Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice...betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again... I'm starting again."

In regards to working with Vanlerberghe, Hawkins states: "I'm so honored and excited to have Eric screaming his heart out with me on this song!"

"Almost a year ago, the boys in Nothing More sent me this demo and asked if I'd consider hopping on it," shares Vanlerberghe. "I checked it out and for the next few weeks, I had the chorus engrained in my brain. The song really resonated with me. I think this track, as well as the rest of their record, is Nothing More's best work and I'm honored to be a part of it."

The album was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon). Stream the new song below:

