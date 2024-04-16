Jinjer Preview Live In Los Angeles With 'Pisces' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Jinjer just dropped a new live video for their iconic anthem, "Pisces", from their upcoming first official live DVD/BluRay, Live in Los Angeles, set to be released on May 17, 2024 via Napalm Records. With over 80 million streams and presenting itself as the groundbreaking track for the band's career, "Pisces" has solidified its place as a crucial track in heavy metal history, recognized by fans worldwide. This latest video is a testament to JINJER's electrifying presence and enduring impact in the music scene.

Recorded and filmed on December 22, 2022, Live in Los Angeles marks a celebration of the band's 15 years of success, capturing the energy of their renowned live performances. Known for their relentless touring, the band has played at major festivals worldwide, including Hellfest, Rock Am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting and Rocklahoma USA. They've also headlined sold-out shows across Europe and North America, as well as thrilling audiences in destinations like Dubai, Philippines, Turkiye, Japan and South Africa. This live DVD/BluRay promises to be a showcase of JINJER's global impact and unrivaled stage presence.

Jinjer on "Pisces": "We somehow missed the point when 'Pisces' became more than just a good song for so many people... only years after its release, we are only now starting to comprehend how people relate to this track, how much it has done for us as a band and why it is so special for so many people. It is always a huge pleasure to perform it live and to hear you sing along. It is almost a spiritual experience..."

With feisty growls and soul-shattering clean vocals, the live energy of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk presented on Live in Los Angeles leaves the listener breathless, whilst lethally groovy riffs and multifarious drums culminate to a technical masterpiece, cutting sharp like a razorblade. Live in Los Angeles is JINJER at the top of their game - breaking every rule in heavy metal by doing things their very own way, and preparing fans for the next step of their world domination!

Jinjer on Live in Los Angeles: "Our sold-out Los Angeles show at the end of our 2022 tour was the perfect time and place to do something special - something like a long-awaited DVD/live album by Jinjer! The totally packed, legendary venue, the crazy west coast vibes, and most importantly, the band delivering it with full force after being on tour for 6 months around the globe - from Europe to Australia and back to the USA - made this an extra special night. For the fans who joined us that night at The Wiltern, it was an unforgettable concert, but now every single JINJER supporter around the world can experience and enjoy an ideal set featuring our biggest hits from older albums as well as recent bangers. This is not just a DVD or a live album, but a celebration of the first 15 years of the JINJER story, right before we move on to the next chapter..."

Live in Los Angeles tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. Sit Stay Roll Over

3. Teacher, Teacher!

4. Copycat

5. Home Back

6. I Speak Astronomy

7. As I Boil Ice

8. Judgement (& Punishment)

9. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. Vortex

11. Who Is Gonna Be The One

12. Sleep Of The Righteous

13. Call Me A Symbol

14. Perennial

15. Pisces

16. On The Top

Live in Los Angeles will be available in the following formats:

1DVD/1BD/1CD Deluxe Digipak (DVD size) incl. Slipcase & 20 pages booklet

2LP BLACK Vinyl

Ltd. 2LP PURPLE Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

Ltd. 2LP YELLOW Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

Ltd. Die Hard 2LP PURPLE/WHITE Marbled Vinyl incl. 20 page booklet & vinyl slipmat (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 700 copies worldwide

Ltd. 1MC (YELLOW MC / PURPLE Print) (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 200 copies worldwide

Ltd. 2LP CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

Ltd. 2LP WHITE Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

Digital Album

