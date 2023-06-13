Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates

Tour poster

(Freeman) Jinjer are thrilled to announce that following their support dates on Disturbed's 2023 headline "Take Back Your Life Tour" with fellow special guests Breaking Benjamin, they will embark on their own headline tour.

The tour kicks off on September 7 in Huntsville, AL, making stops across Canada and the US, including Quebec City, QC, Montreal, QC, Toronto, ON, and more before wrapping up in Vancouver, BC on September 25.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced dates are available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 AM local time via www.livenation.com. All non-Live Nation dates also go onsale Friday, June 16 at 10:00 AM local time.

Citi is the official card of the JINJER 2023 Live Nation tour dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11:00 AM local time until Friday, June 16 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

JINJER North American Tour Dates:

*JINJER headliner

^No Breaking Benjamin

JINJER supporting Disturbed & Breaking Benjamin in the USA:

Jul 11 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Jul 13 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 15 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 16 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Jul 18 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul 20 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul 22 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul 23 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

Jul 24 | Lubbock, TX | The Garden *

Jul 25 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 27 | Houston, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 28 | Little Rock, AR | The Hall *

Jul 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Jul 31 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 01 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 02 | Destin, FL | Club LA *

Aug 03 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 07 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 8 | Jacksonville, NC | Hooligans *

Aug 09 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 11 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Aug 12 | Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 13 | Albany, NY | Empire Live *

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Aug 16 | Lexington, KY | Manchester Music Hall *

Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ^

Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 22 | New Haven, CT | Toad's Place *

Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 25 | Niagara Falls, NY | Rapids Theater *

Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

JINJER Headline Dates:

(# = produced by Live Nation)

Sep 07 | Huntsville, AL | Mars Music Hall *

Sep 08 | Myrtle Beach, SC | House of Blues *#

Sep 11 | Harrisburg, PA | Harrisburg Midtown Arts *#

Sep 13 | Quebec City, QC | Theatre Capitole *#

Sep 14 | Montreal, QC | Mtelus *#

Sep 15 | Toronto, ON | Phoenix Concert Theatre *#

Sep 16 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave *

Sep 18 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre *#

Sep 19 | Saskatoon, SK | Coors Event Centre *#

Sep 20 | Calgary, AB | MacEwan Hall *#

Sep 21 | Edmonton, AB | Midway Music Hall *#

Sep 23 | Billings, MT | Pub Station *

Sep 24 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory *

Sep 25 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom *#

Related Stories

Lions At The Gate Recruit Jinjer's Tatiana For Find My Way Video

Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow Tour

All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour

More Jinjer News