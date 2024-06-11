Jinjer Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour

(Freeman Promotions) Hot on the heels of the recent release of their first official live DVD/BluRay, 'Live in Los Angeles', Ukraine's very own modern metal phenomenon Jinjer has just announced what is poised to be one of heavy metal's most in-demand tours of the year. The progressive metal giants have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour, featuring support from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie. and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

As JINJER is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated upcoming fifth studio album, fans can expect to hear a handful of brand new, never-before-heard tracks on the tour. Be among the very first to witness new music! #JINJER5

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the USA and Canada, coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see JINJER performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life, and the return of the mighty Mayhem Festival. Various ticket presales via Citi, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more begin today, with general public onsale beginning this Friday, June 14 at 10:00 AM local time.

Visit WWW.JINJER-METAL.COM for more tickets and more information, and don't miss this colossal juggernaut of a tour this fall!

JINJER on returning to North America:

"It's finally time for some huge announcements: We're stoked to report that this September, JINJER will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we'll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album - just cannot wait to share what we've been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour ... we're looking forward to this so much!"

09/20/24: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/21/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Metal Injection Fest

09/22/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/23/24: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/24/24: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/26/24: Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

09/27/24: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/29/24: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/01/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02/24: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/03/24: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues

10/04/24: North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

10/06/24: Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

10/07/24: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/09/24: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/11/24: Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

10/12/24: San Bernardino, CA @ Mayhem Festival

10/13/24: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

