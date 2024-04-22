Working Class Rockers Freedom Release 'Tonight' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Working class rockers Freedom are excited to share "Tonight," the second single off of their upcoming new studio album 'Stay Free!' due out May 17th via Sound Pollution, along with a music video for the track.

Singer Mange comments: "Our second single 'Tonight' is about sleepless nights with endless existential anxiety. The feeling of being out of gas on the super highway of life while your peers are passing you in every lane. Long nights of heavy thoughts, but hey they make a good tune!"

Freedom takes the listener on a wonderful musical journey from the back streets of New Jersey to glam parties in L.A., filled with power chords, big choruses, and lyrics about life's roller coaster ride. "Tonight" is no exception and it deals with the struggle of listening too much to the nasty angst-ridden voice in your head.

Deeply rooted in the working-class rock of the 70's and 80's, FREEDOM brings a sound like no other. With meaningful lyrics, robust power chords, and mighty choruses, FREEDOM creates soundtracks to the journey of life itself. Sometimes compared to Springsteen or Petty - these Swedish rockers make music meant to follow you through thick and thin, far into those endless summer nights and beyond.

The band's 2021 popular self-titled debut album left an indelible mark on the rock world of Sweden and finally, the long-awaited second album is upon us. Entitled 'Stay Free!', the new album is once again produced by Martin "Konie" Ehrencrona (Viagra Boys, Håkan Hellström, Les Big Byrd).

Since they first started in 2019, FREEDOM has established itself as an amazing live act, filling clubs throughout Sweden with both energy and fans. In 2022 they were even honorably chosen to play at The Hellacopters' official release party at the notorious Hamburger Börs in Stockholm.

The band recently added two new members to the crew: Ola Göransson (Heavy Feather, Stacie Collins) and Matte Gustafsson (In Solitude, Siena Root, Heavy Feather). Their stellar stage presence and experience in heavy roots-rock combine to help make FREEDOM consistently one of Sweden's strongest live bands.

About the sophomore album, FREEDOM had this to say: "Ah, the difficult second album. We are extremely happy, and a bit nervous, to finally have it see the light of day. We knew we wanted to do things a bit differently this time, and when we knew we wanted to work with a label the choice was pretty easy. The good folks at Wild Kingdom/Sound Pollution are friends of ours and have been avid supporters since day one. It's a bit scary handing your newborn over to someone but with their long experience and deep love for music we feel it's in pretty good hands.

"Enjoy, and stay free!"

