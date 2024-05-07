Singled Out: Parade's The Bridge

Experimental pop-rock trio Parade just released a new single called "The Bridge", and to celebrate we asked songwriter Stefan Hegarat to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

It's disorienting releasing this song in 2024 because it feels like such an oldie to me. I wrote "The Bridge" back in 2019, which was at least three apartments and four relationships ago. I remember it being the winter and we had a piano at home (I really wish I had taken advantage of that more...). At the time I was fixated on the idea of escape, which definnnnnnitely had nothing to do with me being in a crumbling relationship and a part of several music projects that were sucking my soul clean out of my body. I had an image in my head of someone running across a cobblestone bridge on a foggy night, trying to get far away from something. I have a bad habit of writing lyrics that are overly vague and/or metaphoric, but I did want some of that vibe in this piece because I didn't want it to be clear whether they were running away from someone, or something, or just the realities of their life. The concept of a moonlight bridge escape is obviously overdramatic, but I do think even small escapes or decisions can feel monumental. The systems that govern our lives make it very difficult to feel like we have any autonomy so it takes real courage and determination to make changes.

The best part of playing with really talented musicians is that when you hand them something simple or mundane, they can spin it into pure gold. What Chris does with the synth improv during the intro was already pretty special but then we got him to overdub a couple passes on the grand piano and it was absolute magic (we used to call him "Twinkle Fingers" in University). Listening to Laura come in for the first time always gives me shivers. Of the music we've recorded together I think this is probably my favorite performance of hers. I wanted the piece to feel like a transformation so it's written to start in one world and end somewhere completely different (Spoiler: the character busts out of emotional captivity and builds the life of their dreams). The lyrics don't really repeat at all because the character is on a journey and experiencing everything for the first time.

I think what I love about this recording is that it manages to allude to feelings of fear or some lurking danger, while also eliciting joy and euphoria. Change is scary, but sometimes ya gotta go!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Wolf Parade's Boeckner Shares New Song and Announce North American Tour

Rob Zombie Reunited With Blasko Ahead Of Alice Cooper Freaks On Parade Tour

Mayday Parade Team With Less Gravity For Lofi EP

Mayday Parade Share 'Miracle' Video

News > Parade