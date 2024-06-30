The Warning Go 'Six Feet Deep' With New Video As Album Arrives

(Republic) The rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, proudly present their much-anticipated new full-length album, Keep Me. The band also unveiled their new music video for "Six Feet Deep," which made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

About the record, the band commented, "This new album is the result of our rawest emotions and most meaningful connections with people we've gotten to know and work with these past few years. We're incredibly proud of this music and we can't wait for you to make it yours. From our hearts to you, this is Keep Me Fed."

Keep Me Fed finds the group at the peak of their powers. Over the course of thirteen tracks, the album balances stadium-size hooks with airtight riffing and thunderous rhythms. In talking about the story behind the decision to name the album Keep Me Fed, "throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us," says Pau. "By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We're inviting other people to participate and consume it too."

The band ignited the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stage last Thursday, making a mark with their late night television debut performance of "S!CK" Earlier in the week The Warning performed a special underplay show at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.

The trio will embark on the 'Keep Me Fed' US headline tour this September & October, making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more, before joining Evanescence and Halestorm on tour in Canada. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Six Feet Deep

2. S!CK

3. Apologize

4. Que Mas Quieres

5. MORE

6. Escapism

7. Satisfied

8. Burnout

9. Sharks

10. Hell You Call A Dream

11. Consume

12. Automatic Sun

The Warning Tour Dates

2024

July 5 - Main Square Festival - Arras, FR

July 7 - Barcelona Rock Festival - Barcelona, ES

July 10 - Avril Lavigne (Support) - Nimes, FR

July 12 - Zubaran Rock Burgos - FR

July 13 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 16 - Poolbar - Feldkirch, AT

July 17 - Jazzhaus - Freiburg, GR

July 18 - Bonsai Garden Festival - Bonona, IT

July 20 - Maidstone Festival - Maidstone, UK

July 21 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

July 24 - Camp & Furnace - Liverpool, UK

July 25 - Academy 2 - Dublin, IE

July 27 - Steelhouse Festival - Abertillery, UK

July 29 - Skaters Palace - Munster, GR

July 31 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, GR

Aug 1 - Pol 'and' Rock Festival - Pol 'and' Rock Festival

Aug 3 - Open Air Granichen - Granichen, CH

Aug 5 - Melkweg Festival - Amsterdam, NL

Aug 6 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, BE

Aug 30 - Rocklahoma Festival - Pryor, OK

Sept 13 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

Sept 14 - Rams Head Live! - Baltimore, MD

Sept 16 - Warsaw - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)

Sept 17 - Warsaw - New York, NY

Sept 18 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

Sept 20 - Riot Festival - Chicago, IL

Sept 21 - MMRBQ Radio Show - Camden, NJ

Sept 23 - Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 24 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sept 26 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

Sept 27 - Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA

Sept 28 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

Oct 5 - Tecate Supremo Festival - CD Juarez, MX

Oct 8 - Glasshouse (Headline) - Pomona, CA

Oct 9 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Oct 11 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

Oct 13 - KISW Halloween Hullabaloo - Kent, WA

Oct 15 - Rogers Arena (supporting Evanescence) - Vancouver, CAN

Oct 16 - Prospera Place (supporting Evanescence) - Kelowna, CAN

Oct 18 - Saddledome (supporting Evanescence) - Calgary, CAN

Oct 20 - Rogers Place (supporting Evanescence) - Edmonton, CAN

Oct 22 - Canada Life Centre (supporting Evanescence) - Winnipeg, CAN

Oct 25 - Bell Centre (supporting Evanescence) - Montreal, CAN

Oct 26 - Centre Videotron (supporting Evanescence) - Quebec, CAN

Oct 28 - Canadian Tire Center (supporting Evanescence) - Ottawa, CAN

Oct 29 - Budweiser Gardens (supporting Evanescence) - London, CAN

Oct 30 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

2025

2/6 - Auditorio Nacional - CDMX

2/11 - Auditorio Nacional - CDMX

2/13 - Auditorio Telmex - Guadalajara, MX

2/22 - Auditorio Citibanamex - Monterrey, MX

