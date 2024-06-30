The Warning Go 'Six Feet Deep' With New Video As Album Arrives

(Republic) The rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, proudly present their much-anticipated new full-length album, Keep Me. The band also unveiled their new music video for "Six Feet Deep," which made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.
About the record, the band commented, "This new album is the result of our rawest emotions and most meaningful connections with people we've gotten to know and work with these past few years. We're incredibly proud of this music and we can't wait for you to make it yours. From our hearts to you, this is Keep Me Fed."
Keep Me Fed finds the group at the peak of their powers. Over the course of thirteen tracks, the album balances stadium-size hooks with airtight riffing and thunderous rhythms. In talking about the story behind the decision to name the album Keep Me Fed, "throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us," says Pau. "By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We're inviting other people to participate and consume it too."
The band ignited the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stage last Thursday, making a mark with their late night television debut performance of "S!CK" Earlier in the week The Warning performed a special underplay show at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles.
The trio will embark on the 'Keep Me Fed' US headline tour this September & October, making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more, before joining Evanescence and Halestorm on tour in Canada. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
TRACKLISTING:
1. Six Feet Deep
2. S!CK
3. Apologize
4. Que Mas Quieres
5. MORE
6. Escapism
7. Satisfied
8. Burnout
9. Sharks
10. Hell You Call A Dream
11. Consume
12. Automatic Sun
The Warning Tour Dates
2024
July 5 - Main Square Festival - Arras, FR
July 7 - Barcelona Rock Festival - Barcelona, ES
July 10 - Avril Lavigne (Support) - Nimes, FR
July 12 - Zubaran Rock Burgos - FR
July 13 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain
July 16 - Poolbar - Feldkirch, AT
July 17 - Jazzhaus - Freiburg, GR
July 18 - Bonsai Garden Festival - Bonona, IT
July 20 - Maidstone Festival - Maidstone, UK
July 21 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
July 24 - Camp & Furnace - Liverpool, UK
July 25 - Academy 2 - Dublin, IE
July 27 - Steelhouse Festival - Abertillery, UK
July 29 - Skaters Palace - Munster, GR
July 31 - Wacken Open Air Festival - Wacken, GR
Aug 1 - Pol 'and' Rock Festival - Pol 'and' Rock Festival
Aug 3 - Open Air Granichen - Granichen, CH
Aug 5 - Melkweg Festival - Amsterdam, NL
Aug 6 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, BE
Aug 30 - Rocklahoma Festival - Pryor, OK
Sept 13 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA
Sept 14 - Rams Head Live! - Baltimore, MD
Sept 16 - Warsaw - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)
Sept 17 - Warsaw - New York, NY
Sept 18 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH
Sept 20 - Riot Festival - Chicago, IL
Sept 21 - MMRBQ Radio Show - Camden, NJ
Sept 23 - Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA
Sept 24 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
Sept 26 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY
Sept 27 - Masquerade - Heaven - Atlanta, GA
Sept 28 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)
Oct 5 - Tecate Supremo Festival - CD Juarez, MX
Oct 8 - Glasshouse (Headline) - Pomona, CA
Oct 9 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)
Oct 11 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA
Oct 13 - KISW Halloween Hullabaloo - Kent, WA
Oct 15 - Rogers Arena (supporting Evanescence) - Vancouver, CAN
Oct 16 - Prospera Place (supporting Evanescence) - Kelowna, CAN
Oct 18 - Saddledome (supporting Evanescence) - Calgary, CAN
Oct 20 - Rogers Place (supporting Evanescence) - Edmonton, CAN
Oct 22 - Canada Life Centre (supporting Evanescence) - Winnipeg, CAN
Oct 25 - Bell Centre (supporting Evanescence) - Montreal, CAN
Oct 26 - Centre Videotron (supporting Evanescence) - Quebec, CAN
Oct 28 - Canadian Tire Center (supporting Evanescence) - Ottawa, CAN
Oct 29 - Budweiser Gardens (supporting Evanescence) - London, CAN
Oct 30 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON
2025
2/6 - Auditorio Nacional - CDMX
2/11 - Auditorio Nacional - CDMX
2/13 - Auditorio Telmex - Guadalajara, MX
2/22 - Auditorio Citibanamex - Monterrey, MX
WARNING IN EFFECT As Kenny Chesney's Blazes Into Blossom
The Warning Deliver New Song and Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Up and Coming Alt-Rockers The Warning Share 'Automatic Sun'
Queensryche Revisiting Classics On The Origins Tour
Nile Mastermind Karl Sanders Hospitalized- Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Battling Cancer- more
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters- Motley Crue Don't Gave A Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx- more
T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Stream New Album - Kinky Friedman 'Last Of The Jewish Cowboys' Dead At 79- Johnny Cash Video- more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Nile Mastermind Karl Sanders Hospitalized
Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Battling Cancer
Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet's Sunbomb 'Light Up the Skies' As New Album Hits
The Cranberries' 'Linger' Reimagined By Iain Cook Of CHVRCHES
Soul Coughing Upgrade Reunion Tour Due To High Demand
The Used and NX Zero Share 'On My Own (Live In Brazil)' Video
The Warning Go 'Six Feet Deep' With New Video As Album Arrives
The Zutons Stream New Single 'Pauline'