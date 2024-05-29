Cavalera Get Animated For 'From The Past Comes The Storms' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Cavalera have delivered their new single "From The Past Comes The Storms", the second track from their forthcoming album, "Schizophrenia". Costin Chioreanu was once again enlisted to create the animated music video.

Max Cavalera states, "'From The Past Comes The Storms' is a ferocious album opener. It is a pioneer song using the '80s Metal movement's mentality. I love the apocalyptic vision in Costin's video, bringing the circle of life and death and war and pain. This is going to be a banger to play live!"

Iggor Cavalera comments, "'From The Past Comes The Storms' was one of the first songs we wrote for schizophrenia, also included in a demo version. I love the rawness between the old school black/death metal influences mixed with thrash. The video illustrates the vibe of the song very well!"

Cavalera has become synonymous with extreme metal music, a name that to this day still holds the highest regard, a family legacy built upon decades of musical aggression. In 2023, Max and Iggor Cavalera achieved what some would say was an impossible feat; they revisited their earliest releases, Morbid Visions, and Bestial Devastation, and re-recorded them with bone-breaking intensity. A risk that few would dare to even attempt, yet they artfully and prolifically attained their trademark raw sound by means that could only be described as magic or time travel.

It seems that the ball would not stop rolling as now they are entering the final chapter of their early-days trilogy. Schizophrenia is an iconic album in terms of early thrash and death metal, a household name for those of us invested in extreme metal. This was the point where the Cavaleras refined their dark, dingy, speed-influenced songs, into something a bit more mature, developed, and technical. Decades later, they have once more unlocked the asylum that is Schizophrenia, opening the doors to that banished, twisted recording which will be unleashed unto to world on June 21st via Nuclear Blast Records.

