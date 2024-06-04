Crown The Empire Announce 2024 Not Dead Yet Tour

(Live Nation) Crown The Empire announced their 2024 Not Dead Yet Tour w/ support from special guests Dark Divine, Capstan and ONI. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on August 2 at Nile Theater in Mesa, AZ making stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York and more before wrapping up in Dallas at House of Blues Dallas on August 31.

TICKETS: Tickets & VIP Packages will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Crown the Empire have steadily established themselves over the past decade as a force of nature in the rock world. They have shared stages with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Underoath, and more. To date, the band has released five studio albums - The Fallout (2012), The Resistance: Rise of The Runaways (2014), Retrograde (2016), Sudden Sky (2019), and DOGMA (2023). They have garnered praise from Alternative Press, Billboard, Kerrang!, Nylon, Rock Sound, and more. Their impressive catalog has earned them 825M streams worldwide.

CROWN THE EMPIRE: NOT DEAD YET 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 02 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

Sat Aug 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Sun Aug 04 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Tue Aug 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Wed Aug 07 - Denver, CO - Summit

Fri Aug 09 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Sat Aug 10 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Sun Aug 11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues Chicago

Tue Aug 13 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Wed Aug 14 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Thu Aug 15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Sat Aug 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Sun Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

Tue Aug 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Aug 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Fri Aug 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade*

Sat Aug 24 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Sun Aug 25 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Tue Aug 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Wed Aug 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Fri Aug 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Sat Aug 31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

Sun Sep 1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center*

*Not A Live Nation Date

