blur Releasing Wembley Stadium Performance As New Live Album

(NLM) A year on from a momentous weekend of music and joy at Wembley Stadium, blur today announced a new live album titled Live at Wembley Stadium, set for release on July 26th 2024 via Parlophone/Warner.

Live at Wembley Stadium is a collection of songs captured across two unforgettable nights last summer - the biggest shows of the band's 30+ year career to date - which saw Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree perform to over 150,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, blur's first time ever to play the iconic London venue. The extraordinary and hugely emotional shows on Saturday July 8th and Sunday July 9th, 2023 captured "...a sense of momentousness [Financial Times]" and "...fizzed with the vibrant energy of a band in their prime [Evening Standard].

Song highlights include "The Narcissist" and "St. Charles Square" from their latest #1 album, the acclaimed The Ballad of Darren, as well as "There's No Other Way," "Popscene," "Beetlebum," "Trimm Trabb," "Villa Rosie," "Coffee & TV," "Under the Westway," "Out of Time," "To the End," "Parklife," "Song 2," "This is a Low," "Girls & Boys," "Tender," and "The Universal."

A new feature length concert film - also titled blur: Live at Wembley Stadium - is set for a UK and Ireland cinema release on September 6th this year. Ticket and cinema details to be announced soon.

Live at Wembley Stadium - the album - will be available in the following formats:

* Triple black vinyl - the Sunday show

* Triple teal colored vinyl - D2C exclusive - the Sunday show

* Double black vinyl - 'highlights' across both shows

* Double picture disc vinyl - Blood Records exclusive - 'highlights' across both shows

* Double CD - the Sunday show

* Double Cassette - D2C exclusive - the Sunday show

* Digital - the Sunday show, plus 4 bonus tracks recorded live at the UK warm up shows, May 2023

Related Stories

Jinjer Share 'Home Back' Live Video

Jinjer Preview Live In Los Angeles With 'Pisces' Video

blur Announce Rare Intimate Show To Launch First U.S. Performances In Almost A Decade

blur's Parklife 30th Anniversary Special Edition Coming On Record Store Day

News > blur