Stick To Your Guns Release Invisible Rain EP

(SharpTone) Founded in 2003, Stick To Your Guns have been unleashing an urgent and socially conscious blend of hardcore, metal, and punk for over twenty years. Staying driven as ever, today the Southern California band announces their signing to SharpTone Records (Comeback Kid, Better Lovers) with the release of the Invisible Rain EP.

The two track EP delivers immense and impassioned, honing in on feelings of alienation. 'Permanent Dark' is a two-minute long hardcore rager, packed with gravity quaking riffs and pulsating drums. 'Invisible Rain' leans into the band's metalcore roots, with a feverish blend of clean sung and screamed vocals. The dynamic track is sure to be a live favorite, ready to bring a heavy mosh and cathartic sing-a-long. Invisible Rain was engineered by Beau Burchell (Saosin) and guitarist Chris Rawson with mixing and mastering by Jeff Dunne (Knocked Loose, Currents). You can listen to Invisible Rain EP here or below.

Diving into the themes of the release and signing with SharpTone, vocalist Jesse Barnett expands: "'The alienation from the self is a consequence of being a mechanistic part of a social class, the condition of which estranges a person from their humanity.'

This EP is about the theory of alienation. The ways in which we have been alienated from ourselves, our work, our lives and ultimately each other. How are we to care about anything beyond ourselves when we ourselves are in a constant state of survival. The consequence of this is the society that currently envelopes us. One that preys on our decencies and our good will and turns it against us. There is a lot to despair about in today's world but our future has yet to be written. We can either write it or it will be written for us.

I want to thank SharpTone Records for believing in our vision and for helping to continue to cultivate hardcore and metalcore music. Shawn has been involved with STYG since its inception and I know we are in good hands.

'The old world is dying, the new one struggles to be born. Now is the time of monsters.'"

