NAILS Announce New Album With 'Imposing Will'

NAILS have released their new track "Imposing Will", which is the first taste of their just announced 4th full-length album, "Every Bridge Burning," that will be released on August 30th and mark's the band's first new album in 8 years.

Founding vocalist/guitarist Todd Jones said of the single, "'Imposing Will' is special to the record in that I knew we wanted it to be the opener. We wanted it to have the effect of an urgency; an immediacy in the music itself. When you push play, you get smacked in the face."

Jones is joined by a new lineup that includes drummer Carlos Cruz (Warbringer), bassist Andrew Solis (Despise You, Apparition), and guitarist Shelby Lermo (Ulthar).

Related Stories

Singled Out: Halocene's Closer (Nine Inch Nails)

Killboy Delivers 'Nails' Video

My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Support Bands for Spring Tour

News > NAILS