Bob Mould Announces U.S. Solo Tour Dates

(BHM) Bob Mould announces a 2024 fall solo tour through New England, the Midwest, and the Southeast in that order. The tour will take place through September and October.
In conjunction with the tour announcement, today Mould also releases a live recording of a new unreleased song "Breathing Room (Live Solo Electric)," his first since 2020, and one of many new songs to come.
"I'm looking forward to bringing even more new material to everyone this fall. Generally speaking, the new compositions are brief, catchy, and simplistic in structure. The focus of this writing cycle is memorable pop songs, and I can't wait to test drive the new work in this stripped down Solo Electric setting!"- Bob Mould
The past year has seen Mould receive recognition for his outstanding career which started in 1979 fronting the seminal punk band Husker Du, with Spin Magazine naming him among their "100 Greatest Rock Stars," and Rolling Stone including him in their "Greatest Guitarists of All Time."
JULY
25 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
26 - Skokie, IL - Out of Space Skokie
27 - Nelsonville, OH - Nelsonville Music Festival
SEPTEMBER
6 - Montgomery, NY - City Winery Hudson Valley
7 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse
8 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace
10 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts
11 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate
13 - South Orange, NJ - SOPAC
14 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall
15 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
18 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
20 - Schaumburg, IL - Prairie Center
21 - Champaign, IL - Pygmalion Festival
22 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
OCTOBER
11 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre
12 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
13 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall
15 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records: Blue Room
16 - Birmingham, AL - The Saturn
18 - Gainesville, FL - The Wooly
19 - Orlando, FL - The Social
21 - Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle
22 - Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse
24 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
