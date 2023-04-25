Bob Mould Announces North American Tour Dates

(Big Hassle) Bob Mould announces a fall Solo Electric tour of the United States starting on October 6 at the Atlantis in Washington, DC, and ending at the Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, WI on October 27. Support on the tour will be the long-time bassist in Mould's touring trio Jason Narducy. Mould says of this run, "I'm excited to be back in the Northeast and Midwest, especially during peak fall colors. I'm happy to have Jason supporting the tour - it's been a while since we've done solo shows together. I'm nervous, too: I've got a handful of new songs to share with you!"
On August 13, Mould is set to support Patti Smith at the Stern Grove Festival, an admission-free festival in San Francisco. "In the late 1970s, at a record store signing event in Minneapolis, Patti graciously signed my 'Because The Night' 45 RPM picture sleeve," he recalls, "Decades later, I'm thrilled to be on the bill with Patti and her band in such a unique and picturesque setting."
In addition to the solo run, Mould has two previously announced band shows, featuring his trio of Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster. The first of these is at WMSE's Backyard BBQ in Milwaukee on August 26, followed by an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair on September 2 - playing on a bill with The Hold Steady, as that band celebrates its 20th anniversary. Mould comments that, "Craig Finn and Tad Kubler were part of the Disney Hall 'See A Little Light' tribute show in 2011. There are very few Bob Mould Band shows this year, and we're honored to be part of the Hold Steady's 20th Anniversary celebration."
Mould continues to tour behind his box set Distortion: 1989-2019 chronicling his solo career and work in the band Sugar over 18 studio albums, 4 live albums, and 2 albums of rarities and collaborations.
Solo Festival Show
August 13 - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival (opening for Patti Smith)
With Band:
August 26 - Milwaukee, WI - WMSE Backyard BBQ
September 2 - Minneapolis, MN - Minnesota State Fair (on bill with The Hold Steady)
Solo Electric Tour (Jason Narducy opening all dates):
October 6 - Washington DC-The Atlantis
October 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Baby Grand
October 8 - Jersey City, NJ -- The White Eagle Hall
October 10 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
October 11 - Portland, ME - SPACE
October 13 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
October 14 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
October 15 - Amherst, MA - The Drake
October 17 - Albany, NY -Lark Hall
October 18 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360
October 20 - Cleveland, OH - The Grog Shop
October 21 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Café
October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - 20th Century Theatre
October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - HIFI
October 25 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk
October 27 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House
