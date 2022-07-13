Bob Mould Adds More Dates To Fall Tour

Bob Mould has added a new run of dates to his upcoming North American tour this fall and has also announced a July 30th make-up show in Seattle, WA.
The new tour leg travels from the Rocky Mountain states to the Southwestern US and Texas; from Bozeman, Montana to Austin, Texas. The previously announced dates for the tour begin October 7 in Louisville, KY.
Will Johnson will provide support for the newly added September shows and H.C. McEntire will return to the tour for October. See all of the dates below:
Sat July 30 Seattle WA The Triple Door (NEW, April 2022 make-up)
Sun Sep 11 Bozeman MT The ELM (NEW)
Tues Sep 13 Garden City ID Visual Arts Collective (NEW)
Wed Sep 14 South Salt Lake City UT The Commonwealth Room (NEW)
Fri Sep 16 Colorado Springs CO Black Sheep (NEW)
Sat Sep 17 Fort Collins CO Washington's (NEW)
Sun Sep 18 Denver CO Oriental Theater (NEW)
Tues Sep 20 Santa Fe NM Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery (NEW)
Thurs Sep 22 Fort Worth TX Tulips (NEW)
Fri Sep 23 Houston TX Continental Club: Houston (NEW)
Sat Sep 24 Austin TX 3TEN ACL Live (NEW)
Fri Oct 7 Louisville KY Headliners Music Hall
Sat Oct 8 Bloomington IN Buskirk-Chumley Theater
Sun Oct 9 Nashville TN City Winery Nashville
Tues Oct 11 Athens GA 40 Watt Club
Wed Oct 12 Atlanta GA City Winery Atlanta
Fri Oct 14 Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sat Oct 15 Charleston SC The Pour House
Sun Oct 16 Carrboro NC ArtsCenter
Tues Oct 18 Richmond VA The Broadberry
Wed Oct 19 Vienna VA The Barns at Wolf Trap
Fri Oct 21 Annapolis MD Rams Head On Stage
Sat Oct 22 Rocky Mount VA Harvester Performance Center
Sun Oct 23 Asheville NC The Grey Eagle
