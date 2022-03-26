Bob Mould Reveals Support Acts For North American Tour

Tour poster

Bob Mould have revealed the artists who will be opening for his on his forthcoming North American tour promoting his recently released The Ocean EP that featuring three solo acoustic live performances.

H.C. McEntire will perform in California and the South, Vic Bondi in the Pacific Northwest, and J. Robbins in the Northeast. In addition to these solo performance dates, Bob Mould has added a Thursday, July 7th performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL.

Of the openers, Mould says, "I'm very excited to be touring with a variety of great artists over the next few months. Merge colleague H. C. McEntire will be bringing her unique visions and versions of Appalachian folk and Gospel music to the California stages.

"Vic Bondi, whose influential 1980s Chicago hardcore band Articles of Faith I produced in the 1980s, will be joining me in the Pacific Northwest. And, I'm happy that J. Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines) is on board for the Northeast shows; his 2019 solo album Un-Becoming is one of my favorites of the past five years."

The North American dates begin March 30 in Ventura, CA, followed in June by an eagerly anticipated solo tour of the UK and Ireland. See the dates below:

MAR/APR 2022 SOLO ELECTRIC

Wed Mar 30 Ventura CA Ventura Music Hall (with H.C. McEntire)

Fri Apr 01 Palm Springs CA Alibi (with H.C. McEntire)

Sat Apr 02 San Diego CA Casbah (with H.C. McEntire)

Sun Apr 03 San Juan Capistrano CA Coach House (with H.C. McEntire)

Tue Apr 05 Los Angeles CA Troubadour (with H.C. McEntire)

Wed Apr 06 Sacramento CA Harlow's (with H.C. McEntire)

Fri Apr 08 Petaluma CA Mystic Theater (with H.C. McEntire)

Sat Apr 09 Santa Cruz CA Felton Music Hall (with H.C. McEntire)

Sun Apr 10 Berkeley CA Freight & Salvage (with H.C. McEntire)

Tue Apr 12 Portland OR Doug Fir (with Vic Bondi)

Thu Apr 14 Vancouver BC Rickshaw Theatre (with Vic Bondi)

Fri Apr 15 Bellingham WA Mount Baker Theatre Lounge (with Vic Bondi)

Sat Apr 16 Olympia WA Capitol Theater (with Vic Bondi)

Mon Apr 18 Seattle WA Triple Door (with Vic Bondi)

Tue Apr 19 Eugene OR Sessions Music Hall

MAY 2022 SOLO ELECTRIC

Fri May 13 Newton NJ Newton Theater (with J. Robbins)

Sat May 14 York PA Appell Center (with J. Robbins)

Sun May 15 Philadelphia PA World Café Live (seated) (with J. Robbins)

Tue May 17 Pawling NY Daryl's House (with J. Robbins)

Wed May 18 Albany NY Lark Hall (with J. Robbins)

Fri May 20 Woodstock NY Levon Helm Studio (with J. Robbins)

Sat May 21 Plymouth NH Flying Monkey (with J. Robbins)

Sun May 22 Greenfield MA Hawks & Reed PAC (with J. Robbins)

Tue May 24 Old Saybrook CT The Kate (with J. Robbins)

Thu May 26 East Greenwich RI Greenwich Odeon (with J. Robbins)

Fri May 27 Provincetown MA Town Hall (Cape Cod) (with J. Robbins)

JUN/JUL 2022 SOLO ELECTRIC

Sat Jun 04 Helsinki FI Punk It Fest (with PiL and F***ed Up)

Thu Jun 09 Brighton UK Concorde 2 (with Katie Malco)

Fri Jun 10 Ramsgate UK Ramsgate Music Hall (with Katie Malco)

Sun Jun 12 Birmingham UK The Mill (with Katie Malco)

Mon Jun 13 Southampton UK Engine Rooms (with Katie Malco)

Tue Jun 14 Oxford UK Oxford O2 Academy 2 (with Katie Malco)

Thu Jun 16 London UK Islington Assembly Hall (with Katie Malco)

Fri Jun 17 Nottingham UK Rescue Rooms (with Katie Malco))

Sat Jun 18 Stoke-on-Trent UK The Sugarmill (with Katie Malco)

Mon Jun 20 Bristol UK Thekla (with Katie Malco)

Wed Jun 22 Glasgow UK Oran Mor (with Katie Malco)

Thu Jun 23 Newcastle UK Riverside (with Katie Malco)

Fri Jun 24 Liverpool UK Arts Club (with Katie Malco)

Sat Jun 25 Leeds UK Brudenell Social Club (with Katie Malco)

Mon Jun 27 Chester UK The Live Rooms (with Katie Malco)

Tue Jun 28 Cardiff UK The Globe (with Katie Malco)

Thu Jun 30 Belfast UK Limelight 2 (with Katie Malco)

Fri Jul 01 Dublin IE Whelan's (with Katie Malco)

BOB MOULD BAND

Thu Jul 7 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

OCT 2022 SOLO ELECTRIC

Fri Oct 07 Louisville KY Headliner's Music Hall (with H.C. McEntire)

Sat Oct 08 Bloomington IN Buskirk Chumley Theater (with H.C. McEntire)

Sun Oct 09 Nashville TN City Winery (with H.C. McEntire)

Tue Oct 11 Athens GA 40 Watt (with H.C. McEntire)

Wed Oct 12 Atlanta GA City Winery (with H.C. McEntire)

Fri Oct 14 Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (with H.C. McEntire)

Sat Oct 15 Charleston SC Pour House (with H.C. McEntire)

Sun Oct 16 Carrboro NC The ArtsCenter (with H.C. McEntire)

Tue Oct 18 Richmond VA The Broadberry (with H.C. McEntire)

Wed Oct 19 Vienna VA The Barns (with H.C. McEntire)

Fri Oct 21 Annapolis MD Rams Head (with H.C. McEntire)

Sat Oct 22 Rocky Mount VA Harvester Performance Center (with H.C. McEntire)

Sun Oct 23 Asheville NC Grey Eagle (with H.C. McEntire)

