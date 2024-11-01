The Black Moods Deliver 'Passion'

(WMA) Rock trio The Black Moods are back with their fiery, adrenaline-fueled new single "Passion." Pulsing with blistering hooks and heavy drums, the track speaks to the internal battle of deciding if the adoration you feel for someone is enough to keep a relationship together. The single follows the band's earlier 2024 releases, the sensual "Sugar," and the melodic-driven "Heaven."
"Our new single, 'Passion' doesn't pull any punches. It's a straight-ahead, high-energy, balls-out rock song," shares vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy. "Jordan Hoffman, our bassist, came in with the music and brought the idea to the table. The lyrics and melody just fell into place quite easily after that. Lyrically, I think it paints a beautifully perfect picture of a passionate yet volatile relationship that could blow up at any moment. Not necessarily a healthy situation, but an entertaining one."
"Passion" is the latest offering from The Black Moods as they continue to build momentum following the release of their compelling documentary, 500 Days of Silence, in August. The documentary chronicles the band's origins and the challenges they faced during the global pandemic's live music shutdown. Featuring commentary from rock legends Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, The Circle), Rick Springfield, Michael Anthony (Van Halen, The Circle), and Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), the film is available for streaming across multiple platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube Movies, and more.
Sammy Hagar, Corey Taylor and More In The Black Moods 500 Days Of Silence Doc
The Black Moods Visit The Wild West For 'Sugar' Video
The Black Moods Plot Summer U.S. Tour
The Black Moods Gives Fans Taste Of New Album With 'Heaven' Video
