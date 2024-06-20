Lions At The Gate 'Can't You Feel The Sun' With New Video

Los Angeles groove metal band Lions At The Gate have shared their brand new single "Can't Feel The Sun", along with an accompanying music video for the track.

From the official announcement: "Can't Feel The Sun" delivers a raw and powerful exploration of personal darkness and the quest for redemption. The lyrics, penned by vocalist Cristian Machado, delve into the profound moments of realization and surrender in a person's life.

Machado shares, "The meaning behind the lyrics is pretty simple, and although the words get a little bit poetic, it clearly states what is going on in the mind of the writer. It's written from the point of view of someone who is broken, completely broken, but has come to the realization that a lot of the darkness in their life is brought on by decisions that they've made. The chorus has a short and an extended version. In the short version. There is only darkness, only pain, only suffering, no light. At the second and third chorus, there is an extended version in which there is realization, the 'falling apart', and recognizing that despite all you do, you truly have to turn your heart from the inside out and leave some things to destiny. I believe this is something that occurs personally with everyone at some point, a moment of complete surrender. Thing is you usually are at rock bottom when that occurs."

"I will always remember the exact day that I surrendered my soul to the universe, and I remember clearly for the reasons why I did it. I believe everyone has a moment in their life where they surrender control of their heart. In reality, we all surrender our hearts to something and some people surrender their hearts to many things. This song is about the recognition that the suffering is man-made, that our hearts can guide us, but that even perfect love is subject to heartbreak, even perfect faith is subject to deceit, even perfect life is subject to death."

