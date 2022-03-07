Lions At The Gate Premiere 'Bed Of Nails' Video

Single art

Los Angeles hard rockers Lions At The Gate have released a Vicente Cordero directed music video for their just released single, which is entitled "Bed Of Nails"

Frontman Cristian Machado had this to say, "'Bed Of Nails' is a song that was brought in by Diego, a string of riffs that told a story. Kile pushed the dynamics of the song into extremes by surrounding Diego's riffs with ghostly verses. Ahrue and Steve rounded off some of the parts and the bridge of the song.

"When I heard the demo, I fell in love with the heavy riff and the double bass, especially followed by those intimate and creepy verses. That caught my attention instantly. When we got the final mixes back from Kile, I realized how strong the song was.

"The message of the song is not hidden in the lyric, it is blatantly about deep inner struggle to accept the things you can not change. I think, especially to embrace those things which blossom growth, even when they involve intense struggle.

"It's a theme stitched well into the album. Laying out a maze, attempting to discover an exit path, trying to cut through the uncertainty of life and the chaos of the world. Really though, aren't we all?" Watch the video below:

