(NLM) This weekend only, jump in to Fortnite to experience Metallica's music like never before in Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. This immersive music experience journeys through five classic Metallica tracks plus - because this is a Metallica concert - the customary live intro of Ennio Morricone's "The Ecstasy of Gold."
Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. will have six different showtimes across two days. Mark your calendars, because these times will be your only chance to experience the concert live in Fortnite:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
2 PM ET
5 PM ET
11 PM ET
Sunday, June 23, 2024
10 AM ET
2 PM ET
5 PM ET
Want to hear more about Metallica's journey across Fortnite? Listen to this week's "The Metallica Report" podcast where James Hetfield shares insight into how the band feels about taking over Fortnite.
During the episode James shared: "It [Fortnite] was a really cool idea. And the way it was explained to me is it's a whole 'nother continent. And we've played all seven so might as well play the eighth one, you know. So let's get in on that. And yeah, explore and be adventurous and see what comes out of this. Why would we not?"
Metallica Stream Munich Performance Of Budgie Classic Breadfan
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour Announced
Metallica Stream Live Debut Of 72 Seasons Epic 'Inamorata'
Metallica Fortnite Music Experience This Weekend- Hear Ghost's New Song 'The Future is a Foreign Land'- more
Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years- Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD- The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Series- more
Post Malone And Blake Shelton Streaming 'Pour Me A Drink'- Brantley Gilbert Recruits Ashley Cooke For 'Over When We're Sober'- more
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Metallica Fortnite Music Experience This Weekend
Hear Ghost's New Song 'The Future is a Foreign Land'
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Whisky a Go Go, 1968 Now Available
Coldplay Stream New Single 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
Movements Return With 'Afraid To Die'
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces New Album With 'The Alchemist' Video
Adam Lambert Delivers Fiery New Song 'CVNTY'
The Story So Far Release New Album 'I Want To Disappear'