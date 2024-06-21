Metallica Fortnite Music Experience This Weekend

(NLM) This weekend only, jump in to Fortnite to experience Metallica's music like never before in Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. This immersive music experience journeys through five classic Metallica tracks plus - because this is a Metallica concert - the customary live intro of Ennio Morricone's "The Ecstasy of Gold."

Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. will have six different showtimes across two days. Mark your calendars, because these times will be your only chance to experience the concert live in Fortnite:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

2 PM ET

5 PM ET

11 PM ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024

10 AM ET

2 PM ET

5 PM ET

Want to hear more about Metallica's journey across Fortnite? Listen to this week's "The Metallica Report" podcast where James Hetfield shares insight into how the band feels about taking over Fortnite.

During the episode James shared: "It [Fortnite] was a really cool idea. And the way it was explained to me is it's a whole 'nother continent. And we've played all seven so might as well play the eighth one, you know. So let's get in on that. And yeah, explore and be adventurous and see what comes out of this. Why would we not?"

