Melvins and Boris Team For 'Twins Of Evil' Album

(another - side) More than 30 years since their inceptions, Melvins and Boris remain at the forefront of heavy music. Last year, they co-headlined the Twins of Evil tour where they grew close and agreed to release a split with the help of legendary label Amphetamine Reptile Records. Now, 2024 brings the Melvins / Boris Twins of Evil album.

Available on CD and incoming on vinyl on June 30th, the release features two songs: Side A from Melvins (an exclusive edit of "Funny Equals Pain", Side B from Boris ("Cry"). Both songs are high concept, running around the 20 minute mark, with a strong emphasis on listening on analog record format.

The limited-edition vinyl will be an instant sell-out for which collectors around the world will be waiting. Pre-order here and check out a teaser that features footage of the first on-stage collaboration with Boris from Melvins' Japan tour this year.

Additionally, this fall, Boris will trek across North America performing all of the songs off of their beloved first album, Amplifier Worship. Featuring two drummers and an extended backline, this will be a Boris tour not to miss.

For this tour Boris are taking along Starcrawler, a band that "...intensifies the prayer of rock 'n' roll. This only takes us further into the beyond, embarking on this worship service. Welcome to the ceremony!" comments Boris.

Boris, Amplifier Worship Service tour dates:

September 25 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

September 26 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

September 27 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

September 28 Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

September 29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 1 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

October 2 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

October 4 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

October 6 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

October 8 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

October 9 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

October 10 Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

October 11 Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

October 12 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

October 13 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

October 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

October 16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

October 17 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

October 18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Tunderbird Music Hall

October 19 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 21 Boston, MA @ Paradise

October 22 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 23 New York, NY @ Racket

October 24 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

October 25 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

October 26 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

October 27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 30 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

November 2 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

November 3 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Related Stories

The Melvins Stream 'The Making of Tarantula Heart' Mini-Documentary

The Melvins Deliver 'Allergic To Food'

King Buzzo (Melvins) & Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) Announce U.S. Summer Tour

The Melvins And Boris Announce Twins of Evil Tour

News > Melvins