Melvins and Boris Team For 'Twins Of Evil' Album

(another - side) More than 30 years since their inceptions, Melvins and Boris remain at the forefront of heavy music. Last year, they co-headlined the Twins of Evil tour where they grew close and agreed to release a split with the help of legendary label Amphetamine Reptile Records. Now, 2024 brings the Melvins / Boris Twins of Evil album.
Available on CD and incoming on vinyl on June 30th, the release features two songs: Side A from Melvins (an exclusive edit of "Funny Equals Pain", Side B from Boris ("Cry"). Both songs are high concept, running around the 20 minute mark, with a strong emphasis on listening on analog record format.
The limited-edition vinyl will be an instant sell-out for which collectors around the world will be waiting. Pre-order here and check out a teaser that features footage of the first on-stage collaboration with Boris from Melvins' Japan tour this year.
Additionally, this fall, Boris will trek across North America performing all of the songs off of their beloved first album, Amplifier Worship. Featuring two drummers and an extended backline, this will be a Boris tour not to miss.
For this tour Boris are taking along Starcrawler, a band that "...intensifies the prayer of rock 'n' roll. This only takes us further into the beyond, embarking on this worship service. Welcome to the ceremony!" comments Boris.
Boris, Amplifier Worship Service tour dates:
September 25 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
September 26 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
September 27 Pomona, CA @ Glass House
September 28 Fresno, CA @ Strummer's
September 29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
October 1 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
October 2 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
October 4 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
October 6 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
October 8 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
October 9 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
October 10 Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
October 11 Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
October 12 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
October 13 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
October 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
October 16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
October 17 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
October 18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Tunderbird Music Hall
October 19 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 21 Boston, MA @ Paradise
October 22 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
October 23 New York, NY @ Racket
October 24 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
October 25 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
October 26 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
October 27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
October 29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 30 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
November 2 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
November 3 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
