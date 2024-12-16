The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour

(Speakeasy) The Melvins, who only recently announced a staggering number of U.S. tour dates for 2025, have slated a March trek across the Golden State, with the Los Angeles-based outfit playing six shows across California, dubbed the "Spring Break" Tour.
Tickets for the newly announced dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. pacific time, with an artist pre-sale (code: SPRINGBREAK!) starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. pacific. CNTS and Desslok open on all dates. Buzz Osborne shared: "California! Here we go! There's no better time to crisscross the state. Let's do it!"
The trek sees the Melvins touring as a four-piece with Dale Crover returning after a medical emergency sidelined him in 2023. Joining Crover behind the kit is Big Business' Coady Willis joining Crover for a rare double-drum extravaganza.
The Melvins' previously announced "Savage Imperial Death March Part II" sees the addition of two dates: April 12 at Swan Dive in Las Vegas and May 11 at Globe Iron in Cleveland. Tickets for the full run of "Death March" dates are on-sale now. Openers include Weedeater (April 4-May 5), Titan To Tachyons featuring Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn (May 7- 20), The Hard-Ons with Jerry A (May 22-June 7), and Shane Embury's Dark Sky Burial, who will perform on all dates.
The Spring Break Tour:
March 1 Bakersfield, CA The Nile Theater
March 2 Fresno, CA Strummer's
March 3 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post
March 4 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium
March 5 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock
March 7 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
Savage Imperial Death March Part II tour dates:
April 4 San Diego, CA Music Box
April 5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
April 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
April 8 San Jose, CA The Ritz
April 10 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
April 12 Las Vegas, NV Swan Dive
April 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
April 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
April 15 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace
April 17 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
April 18 Austin, TX Emo's
April 19 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
April 20 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live
April 21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans
April 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
April 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
April 25 Orlando, FL The Beacham
April 26 Savannah, GA District Live
April 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
April 28 Birmingham, AL Saturn
April 29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
May 1 Charlotte, NC The Underground - Charlotte
May 2 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
May 3 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
May 4 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
May 7 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
May 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
May 9 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
May 10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr.Small's
May 11 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron
May 12 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall
May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 19 Chicago, IL Metro
May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Main room
May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
May 27 Denver, CO Summit
May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM
June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox
June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
