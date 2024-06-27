D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album

(Atom Splitter) Post-hardcore band Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.), featuring Chiodos' Craig Owens, are pleased to announce their third album UNTIL GOD SHOWS. The album - their first since 2022's DESTROY REBUILD and following their 2011-issued, self-titled debut - arrives on September 27 via Velocity Records. The band has just dropped the video for the new single "Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)."

"'Losers Stay Losers' is a vivid picture of grappling with the emotional aftermath of a significant betrayal and the pain, disillusionment, anger, and distress that you have to face," Owens says. "It speaks to the profound impact the other person's actions have on your emotional well-being."

About the video, he says it's "a sequel/extension of our last video single released a few weeks back called 'Hunger Pangs.' The story continues with 'Losers Stay Losers,' and it will continue after that. Zak Pinchin is a legend in the making and working on both of the videos together to bring the ideas to life with him was a one of a kind experience. I look forward to creating with him again in the future."

Regarding the album as a whole, he states, "Until God Shows is a high energy, and fun ride through the rollercoaster world of D.R.U.G.S. Complete with a backstory, and art to bring every sound and feeling to life."

Amen to all of that! It is a welcome return for D.R.U.G.S.

UNTIL GOD SHOWS TRACK LISTING:

"It Follows"

"MALICE"

"Headcase"

"The Sweet Misery"

"Hunger Pangs"

"Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)"

"Two Hand Touch"

"STEEL"

"Debt Collector (Best Of Me)"

"Crawl From Under"

