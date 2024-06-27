D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album

(Atom Splitter) Post-hardcore band Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.), featuring Chiodos' Craig Owens, are pleased to announce their third album UNTIL GOD SHOWS. The album - their first since 2022's DESTROY REBUILD and following their 2011-issued, self-titled debut - arrives on September 27 via Velocity Records. The band has just dropped the video for the new single "Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)."
"'Losers Stay Losers' is a vivid picture of grappling with the emotional aftermath of a significant betrayal and the pain, disillusionment, anger, and distress that you have to face," Owens says. "It speaks to the profound impact the other person's actions have on your emotional well-being."
About the video, he says it's "a sequel/extension of our last video single released a few weeks back called 'Hunger Pangs.' The story continues with 'Losers Stay Losers,' and it will continue after that. Zak Pinchin is a legend in the making and working on both of the videos together to bring the ideas to life with him was a one of a kind experience. I look forward to creating with him again in the future."
Regarding the album as a whole, he states, "Until God Shows is a high energy, and fun ride through the rollercoaster world of D.R.U.G.S. Complete with a backstory, and art to bring every sound and feeling to life."
Amen to all of that! It is a welcome return for D.R.U.G.S.
UNTIL GOD SHOWS TRACK LISTING:
"It Follows"
"MALICE"
"Headcase"
"The Sweet Misery"
"Hunger Pangs"
"Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)"
"Two Hand Touch"
"STEEL"
"Debt Collector (Best Of Me)"
"Crawl From Under"
Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S Teaming Up For Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster- Militarie Gun shares new song for WWE 2K24 curated by Post Malone- more
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more
Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'- Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone
John Lennon's Mind Games Ultimate Collection Previewed With New Video
Cage The Elephant Share 'Out Loud' Video
D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album
Dream Evil Deliver 'Chose Force' Video
Elliott Smith Heaven Adores You Coming To Select Movie Theaters
Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single
ProgStock Festival 2024 Announced